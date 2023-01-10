Read full article on original website
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
Mind-blowing new hack lets millions of Google users type so much faster
GOOGLE has tweaked its ‘voice typing’ feature to help users type faster. The new-and-improved feature allows Chrome and Google Docs users to type by speaking into their devices, instead of using their keyboard. The feature has been around for several years now. When it was first introduced, it...
technewstoday.com
How to Spot a Phishing Email
Phishing emails usually impersonate a bank, financial services, email, and cloud service provider and attempt to steal sensitive information from a user. These sorts of scams are generally not targeted attacks but are conducted by sending emails to a large group at once. Sometimes it becomes difficult to detect phishing...
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
How to delete a Google review
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.
Android Authority
How to find your phone number on Android or iPhone
If you have just bought a new SIM card or eSIM card, then it is usual to momentarily forget the new number. Unless you’re someone with an excellent memory for numbers, you are going to need a way to quickly find your phone number on Android or iPhone. We’ll start with the most obvious method, then move on to a few other ways.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
ChatGPT Is Microsoft's Opportunity To Up The Ante Against Google: Analyst Says Nadella Not Going To 'Repeat' 90s Mistake
Microsoft Corp. MSFT is rumored to be contemplating a $10 billion investment to integrate OpenAI technology into its search tools. What Happened: Microsoft is being aggressive with the move as ChatGPT is one of the most innovative AI technologies seen in the industry, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said. Clearly, the company doesn’t want to be “left behind on what could be a potential game-changing AI investment,” he added.
Android Authority
How to delete a Microsoft Word document
Microsoft Word has stood the test of time as one of the premier word-processing programs available across platforms. That said, it’s essential to know how to use Word properly. This means knowing how to create and delete files. This is how to delete a Word document. QUICK ANSWER. To...
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
Android Authority
How to write a LinkedIn recommendation
Recommend someone for a position and feel like a star. With the international jobs market being so competitive, you need every edge that you can muster. This includes lining up as many people as possible to confirm what a hotshot star you are in your industry. In survey after survey, an average of 80% of hiring managers said that they read LinkedIn recommendations before making a hiring decision. So if you are lacking in LinkedIn recommendations, now is the time to start stacking them up. Here is how to ask for one, as well as how to write a LinkedIn recommendation if someone asks you. Reciprocity is how the world goes around, after all.
