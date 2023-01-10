For a long time, as a regular user of Twitter, I thought that Saira Rao was a parody account. Her latest book has not done a great deal to convince me otherwise. At root, the theme of Saira Rao and Regina Jackson’s White Women: Everything You Already Know about Your Own Racism and How to Do Better is simple: The United States is a white supremacist, genocidal, racist society, and white female citizens of this modern Reich need to hire Rao and Jackson’s Race2Dinner company to reeducate them past their internalized pathologies. All of this is said explicitly quite early on, in the book’s lengthy preface and first chapter. White supremacy is defined as “the guiding assumption that whites are superior to other races,” and this belief is presented as ubiquitous in the modern USA. Racism, possible only for whites and again virtually universal among these rogues, is “the mechanism employed by the mission of white supremacy — keeping whites on top at all costs.”

