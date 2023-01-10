Read full article on original website
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
The latest JFK document release: A smoking gun, or did Oswald act alone?
The reticence of successive presidents to release classified JFK-assassination documents has fed conspiracy theories.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Mysterious Death Of Dorothy Kilgallen, The ‘Reporter Who Knew Too Much’
Investigative journalist Dorothy Kilgallen was probing the John F. Kennedy assassination when she suddenly died under strange circumstances on November 8, 1965. By the time she died in 1965, Dorothy Kilgallen had made a name for herself as a journalist, a radio broadcaster, and a popular game show panelist. But she planned to become known as something else: the reporter who revealed the real story behind the John F. Kennedy assassination.
Who was the Umbrella Man at the Kennedy Murder Scene?
Kennedy with the President of GhanaPhoto byWikipedia. The Murder of American President J.F. Kennedy is one of the most significant historical events. It is still the greatest mystery in American history, as many controversies are going around the issues. Many people think of it as an other-dimensional incident. One of the most believed theories that arose just after the assassination was the Umbrella Man.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Controversial Story Of David Ferrie, The Little-Known Man Who May Have Helped Assassinate President Kennedy
David Ferrie was a rabid anti-communist who allegedly knew Lee Harvey Oswald and had shadowy connections to the CIA, which has led some to speculate that he conspired to kill JFK. For most of his life, David Ferrie struck those who knew him as an oddball. Bouncing from job to...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
How Did these American Presidents Survive Attempts on their Lives?
Being the President of the United States is not that easy. The grand position comes with its own set of life threats. Not so shockingly, 4 out of 45 US Presidents have been assassinated, while many others escaped death on multiple occasions. The course of these killings started with Abraham Lincoln in 1865 and has taken away many great personalities. Here are some US Presidents who escaped murder attempts and their brave stories.
On this day in history, Jan. 10, 1776, Thomas Paine publishes 'Common Sense,' an explosive call to rebellion
Thomas Paine published "Common Sense" on this day in history, Jan. 10, 1776. He savaged monarchies, inspired the colonies to rebellion and sold the equivalent of 66 million copies today.
Paul Johnson, UK historian and champion of Thatcher, dies
LONDON — (AP) — British author, historian and journalist Paul Johnson, who shifted his allegiances from the left to support Margaret Thatcher and Conservative causes, died Thursday after a long illness, his son announced on social media. He was 94. A prolific writer, Johnson produced more than 50...
Corrie Writing
The Evolution of the American Presidency: From George Washington to the Present Day
The President of the United States is the head of state and government of the United States, as well as the commander-in-chief of the country's military. The President is elected to a four-year term by the people of the United States and serves as the leader of the executive branch of the federal government.
revealnews.org
The Double Life of a Civil Rights Icon
Previous episode Drilling Down on Fossil Fuels and Climate Change. Some of the most enduring photos of the civil rights movement were taken by Ernest Withers. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Withers earned the trust of Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders. But as it turns out, he was secretly taking photos for the federal government as well. This week, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Wesley Lowery brings us the story of Withers in an adaptation of the podcast “Unfinished: Ernie’s Secret,” from Scripps News and Stitcher.
Historian Robert Kagan: U.S. passivity 'encouraged' Putin
In his comprehensive new book "The Ghost At The Feast," Kagan draws a line from nineteenth century American parochialism to today's superpower status.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Wild Life And Mysterious Death Of James Callender, The Original American Scandalmonger
James Callender published exposés on founding fathers like Alexander Hamilton and publicized reports of Thomas Jefferson's rape of the enslaved Sally Hemings — then he drowned under mysterious circumstances. Early American history was rife with political scandals. Alexander Hamilton had an affair with a woman named Maria Reynolds,...
Washington Examiner
Saira Rao's latest book of grift, reviewed
For a long time, as a regular user of Twitter, I thought that Saira Rao was a parody account. Her latest book has not done a great deal to convince me otherwise. At root, the theme of Saira Rao and Regina Jackson’s White Women: Everything You Already Know about Your Own Racism and How to Do Better is simple: The United States is a white supremacist, genocidal, racist society, and white female citizens of this modern Reich need to hire Rao and Jackson’s Race2Dinner company to reeducate them past their internalized pathologies. All of this is said explicitly quite early on, in the book’s lengthy preface and first chapter. White supremacy is defined as “the guiding assumption that whites are superior to other races,” and this belief is presented as ubiquitous in the modern USA. Racism, possible only for whites and again virtually universal among these rogues, is “the mechanism employed by the mission of white supremacy — keeping whites on top at all costs.”
Today in History - Jan. 12
Today is Thursday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2023. There are 353 days left in the year. On Jan. 12, 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit. On this date:. In 1828, the United States and Mexico signed a Treaty of Limits defining the...
Nobel Peace Prize given to Kissinger despite full knowledge Vietnam War was unlikely to end, archives show
Top US diplomat Henry Kissinger and North Vietnam’s Le Duc Tho were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 despite the officials involved fully aware that the Vietnam war was unlikely to end any time in the near future.This has come to light after newly released papers of nominations for the Peace Prize which remained a secret for 50 years. The documents were awarded on 1 January to the chief negotiator who represented Kissinger and Hanoi after a request was placed for them.Kissinger, who served as the US national security adviser and secretary of state under president Richard Nixon, has...
Nearly 300 previously unheard recordings by Alexander Graham Bell to be restored by Smithsonian
Nearly 300 never-before-heard recordings by inventor and scientist Alexander Graham Bell will be restored and made accessible later this year, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History announced Tuesday.
