'It Was A War Zone': Man Stabbed 93 Times In Murder Orchestrated By Wife, Her Boyfriend And Teen Tattoo Artist

Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
thesource.com
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
BTK Killer’s daughter sensed her father in the Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger’s arrest took her breath away
Like millions of true crime enthusiasts, Kerri Rawson found herself following every detail in the Idaho college murders case.Four young University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a “targeted” home invasion at their Moscow student residence on 13 November, while two survivors were left sleeping. As the weeks stretched on, no suspects were identified, no murder weapon was found, and no plausible motive was identified.Ms Rawson found herself equally captivated and horrified by the crime.“It’s just like a complete utter violation for someone to go in there and do that,” she told The Independent.However, Ms Rawson was...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Minnesota Mom Who Said She Cut Her 3-Month-Old Son ‘Across the Throat’ and Threw His Body in a Dumpster Is Competent for Trial, Doctor Says
A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Alabama Inmate Charged in Death of Guard Who Helped Him Escape Has New Trial Dates in Two Murder Cases
Alabama inmate Casey Cole White, who received national attention and more criminal exposure after a guard who helped him escape from jail took her own life, will stand trial in two separate murder cases next year. At the time of his attempted escape earlier this year, White already had been...
New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
Mother enters plea deal in death of 4-year-old daughter who had been beaten and submerged in pond
WARSAW, Mo. (TCD) -- A mother recently entered a guilty plea after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by a male neighbor as part of a practice to "remove a demon" by beating her with a belt and dunking her in freezing water. On Dec. 20, 2020, the Benton County...
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
