penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Enjoy The Sunshine This Week Because Friday Will Be a Doozy For Central Maine
It's been a pretty wild ride, at least weather-wise, this winter season for most of here in Maine. I know, I know, there's the old saying that 'if you don't like the weather in Maine just wait a minute and it'll change'. But, it does seem like it has been exceptionally dry and mild this year- Man, I hope I'm not jinxing us for a miserable February.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
WGME
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
mainepublic.org
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
WGME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
WMTW
Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno's Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates near...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
penbaypilot.com
Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital
ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation
Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
foxbangor.com
Family devastated after their home burns down
ETNA — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire that broke out in Etna Tuesday morning. “We responded. Carmel got here before we did. They said the whole building was totally engulfed,” said Leroy Hall, Assistant Fire Chief of the Etna Volunteer Fire Department. “We were at...
One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder
Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
