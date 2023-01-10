ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

penbaypilot.com

Robin A. Mahoney, obituary

ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
ROCKPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings

A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
WMTW

Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno's Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates near...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital

ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
ROCKPORT, ME
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
B98.5

A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation

Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Family devastated after their home burns down

ETNA — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire that broke out in Etna Tuesday morning. “We responded. Carmel got here before we did. They said the whole building was totally engulfed,” said Leroy Hall, Assistant Fire Chief of the Etna Volunteer Fire Department. “We were at...
ETNA, ME
Z107.3

One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder

Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME

