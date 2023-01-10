Gate US: A New, Compliance-Centric Crypto Exchange Offering an Alternative Option for Investors in the U.S.

Read full article on original website
FTX To Sell Altcoins Worth $4.6B
Even if the FTX bankruptcy happened two months ago, the problem for the cryptocurrency sector is far from resolved. The new FTX CEO John Ray and his staff are now searching for as many liquid assets as possible to make up for the losses suffered by the customers. They have...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FTX Recovered $5B in Cash & Liquid Crypto
The insolvent cryptocurrency exchange has “recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies,” claims FTX attorney Andy Dietderich. The entire amount of the client deficit is “still unknown,” and the exchange is currently “trying to restore transaction history.”. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas seized...
Amazon Partners With Avalanche To Scale Blockchain Adoption
The two firms stated in a blog post on Wednesday that they will collaborate to strive to increase the use of blockchain technology by businesses, organizations, and governments. Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing platform. Given that AWS will support Avalanche‘s infrastructure and decentralized applications (DApps), the agreement will...
DOJ Investigating Founders of Solana Exchange Saber Labs
The US Department of Justice is looking into the two brothers who own the Solana stablecoin exchange Saber Labs, Ian and Dylan Macalinao. The probe comes in response to CoinDesk’s August revelation that the Macalinao brothers built an ecosystem of interconnected financial products that double- and triple-counted cryptocurrency payments by moving tokens between themselves via a network of 11 pseudonymous identities.
Sam Bankman-Fried: “I Didn’t Steal User Funds”
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has denied the accusations made against him in a “pre-mortem overview” of the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried stated in a post on January 12 on Substack that FTX US had been “totally solvent” at the time the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with about $350 million in cash on hand, distinguishing between businesses under the FTX umbrella.
Britain Furious After Iran Executes Dual Citizen
Britain expressed fury on Saturday after Iran bucked international warnings and executed a dual citizen it accused of being a spy. “This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said after Ali Reza Akbari was hanged. Akbari was accused of working with Britain’s MI6, but the Associated Press reports the think-tank founder and former defense ministry official was an ally of top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani and that his execution could be the result of a power struggle.Read it at Associated Press
Bill Gates: Web3 Is Not A Big Deal
Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, doesn’t appear persuaded by Web3‘s and the metaverse’s significance, claiming that the technology is not “revolutionary.”. The business magnate responded to a Redditor’s question about what modern technology has the potential that the internet did in 2000 by saying: “AI is the big one. I don’t think Web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary, but AI is quite revolutionary.”
