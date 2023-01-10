ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.79%....
NASDAQ

Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Wells Fargo (WFC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.35%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Delta Air Lines (DAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.73%. A...
NASDAQ

First Republic Bank (FRC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

First Republic Bank (FRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.30%. A...
NASDAQ

4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023

As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
NASDAQ

inTest Corporation (INTT) Moves 6.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

InTest Corporation (INTT) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $13.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.8% gain over the past four weeks. The recent...
NASDAQ

Is iQIYI (IQ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. iQIYI,...
NASDAQ

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ

Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
NASDAQ

Should You Invest in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors...
NASDAQ

Here's Why DecisionPoint (DPSI) Seems a Smart Investment Bet

DecisionPoint DPSI is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential amid the ongoing volatility and weakness in global macroeconomic conditions. DecisionPoint has the favorable combination of a Growth Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
NASDAQ

Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asana, Inc. (ASAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Additional Support Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slipped more than 70 points or 0.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange new sits just above the 14,820-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday. The...
NASDAQ

Should Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/03/2009. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $14.93 billion,...
NASDAQ

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEI) where we have detected an approximate $305.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 102,600,000 to 105,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IEI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Why Model N (MODN) is a Healthy Investment Bet Right Now

Shares of Model N, Inc. MODN have surged 49.8% over the past year, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 66.1% over the past year while that for the next fiscal year is up 36.6% since February 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Soar in 2023

The market downturn has been brutal. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 27% over the last year. As frustrating as these steep declines can be, history shows that investors get their best returns by buying stocks when everyone else is throwing in the towel. While there is no way to know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy