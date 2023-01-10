ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)

After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)

While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)

Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
William Shatner to Co-Narrate 'Our Planet Live in Concert' With David Attenborough

William Shatner is back from space and ready to share his planetary perspective. The Emmy-winning Star Trek actor announced today he will provide co-narration for the World Wildlife Fund's touring spectacle, "Our Planet Live in Concert." beginning in February. Shatner, 91, says he signed on to the project after his trip to space, which gave him a "profound appreciation" for our natural world.
Shakira’s Latest Song Seemingly Addresses Ex Gerard Piqué's New Romance

Shakira is letting her music do all the talking. The 45-year-old Colombian singer recently released the song, "BZRP Music Session #53," with Argentine DJ Bizarrap -- and fans can't help but wonder if she's singing about her ex, 35-year-old former soccer pro Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué -- who...
'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after playing Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter. She was 54.
CALABASAS, CA
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...

