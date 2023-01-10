Read full article on original website
Highway 299, west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 299, one mile west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control on Sunday morning. The roadway was fully blocked for around an hour and a half due to a car crash. For more information visit Caltrans' QuickMap:. This is a...
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
CORNING, Calif. - A strong wind storm whipped through parts of Corning on Saturday morning leaving behind significant damage and debris. People living along First St. and Solano St. said it was hailing with strong winds around 9 a.m. when crashing sounds were heard just feet from their homes. "I'm...
CAL FIRE at scene of power line hazard in Corning Saturday
PG&E responded to several calls of downed power lines throughout Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE at scene of power line hazard in Corning Saturday. CAL FIRE is asking everyone to either drive cautiously or avoid travel.
Strong winds have caused storm damage in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - As storms continue to affect Northern California, Corning has received storm damage on Saturday. Poor weather conditions and strong winds have caused downed power lines, structure damage and debris to litter the streets triggering road blocks. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you...
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
1 dead in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - One person is dead following a fire on Apollo Street in Redding Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department confirmed. Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. and found a fully-involved garage fire. Firefighters said the fire destroyed the garage and some of the home.
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
Suspect arrested after cash register was robbed at Goodwill in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police say that a suspect hiding in a Dairy Queen bathroom was arrested after officers received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Goodwill on Hilltop Drive on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. Police say that officers quickly arrived on scene after receiving reports of a...
Police say that a man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Sunday, at around 5:30 a.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another round of rain and wind brought the risk of flooding this weekend
Flooding is occurring in parts of our region. A flood advisory is in effect through this evening as minor flooding is occurring on some roads and flood prone areas. A flood warning has been issued for the Tehama bridge near Los Molinos and Ord Ferry near Ord Bend, both along the Sacramento River. Each of these locations have or will reach flood stage in the next 12 hours. Scattered showers with some isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight.
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
Parolee arrested for assaulting Redding grocery store employee
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee out of Redding was arrested after a report of an assault at a grocery store Thursday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to a store on the 2200 block of Pine Street around 11:20 a.m. and the suspect took off in a green Honda before officers arrived.
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
Dozens fill boardroom at Gateway Unified’s special meeting
REDDING, Calif. - There was a crowd Thursday at the special board meeting for the Gateway Unified School District in Redding. The boardroom at the unified school district was packed with retired teachers, community members, alumni, staff and faculty. They were there to address the letter of cease and desist...
OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022
Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
