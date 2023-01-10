Flooding is occurring in parts of our region. A flood advisory is in effect through this evening as minor flooding is occurring on some roads and flood prone areas. A flood warning has been issued for the Tehama bridge near Los Molinos and Ord Ferry near Ord Bend, both along the Sacramento River. Each of these locations have or will reach flood stage in the next 12 hours. Scattered showers with some isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight.

LOS MOLINOS, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO