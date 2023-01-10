Read full article on original website
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball falls to AC Flora 47 – 38
The Irmo JV boys lost a tough one at home to the visiting Falcons from Flora. Next up for the Jackets is an away game next Tuesday night vs Westwood. Game time is 7:15pm.
WTRF- 7News
All-girl wrestling tournament takes the mat, first in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Over 120 girls from six different states, gathered at the Highlands Sports Complex, for the first ever ‘Battle for the Belt.’ This all-girls wrestling tournament is made up of elementary aged athletes. It’s put on by the Valkyrie Girls Wrestling Club in Benwood West Virginia. Nathan Iafrate is the club’s assistant […]
