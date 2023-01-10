Read full article on original website
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Philosophy BloggerAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
Co-owner Steve Tisch reacts to Giants’ playoff win in rare comments
Steve Tisch made a surprise statement after the Giants’ wild-card win over the Vikings. The Giants co-owner, who is normally in the background while other co-owner John Mara acts as the franchise’s public spokesperson, rarely makes comments about his team. But after Big Blue’s first playoff win in over a decade, a 31-24 victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Tisch went forth to talk about how “proud” he is of the Giants. “My family and I are proud of the players, coaches and staff and how everyone throughout the entire organization has worked together to make this a successful season,”...
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Bengals LT Jonah Williams exits game with left knee injury
Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Ravens.
Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux did another disrespectful celebration in playoff win
Kayvon Thibodeaux is not changing his vibe one bit. Thibodeaux and the New York Giants gritted out a 31-24 victory during their wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It was the Giants’ first playoff win in over a decade and set up a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in... The post Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux did another disrespectful celebration in playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals Get Good Injury News Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati's defense is healthy heading into the playoffs, despite guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard getting injured late in the season. Lou Anarumo's defense will be tasked with slowing down a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens' offense that will certainly be hoping to run the ball on Sunday night. Cincinnati and...
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game
The most intriguing part about the 49ers' upcoming playoff isn't the opponent, it's the weather. The Seahawks aren't good. They've lost eight games and they've the seventh-seed, which wasn't a playoff team until recently. It's the NFL's version of a participation trophy. These Seahawks have faced the 49ers twice this season, lost both times and showed no improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
Report: New team enters Sean Payton sweepstakes
Sean Payton has easily been the hottest name on the head coaching market since the NFL regular season ended, and another team has been granted permission to interview him. The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to meet with Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They join the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as teams that are planning to interview Payton.
Pete Carroll Singles Out Players Mistakes In Wild Card Loss
Pete Carroll appeared to have his team ready to go Saturday. The Seattle Seahawks were giving the San Francisco 49ers problems all through the first half of their Wild Card matchup. In the second half, things fell apart for the offense. The Seahawks blew a one-point halftime lead. The Second...
