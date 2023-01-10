Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to drop puck at Firebirds game Jan. 22 at Acrisure Arena
The Great One is coming to the Coachella Valley. Pretty cool. Helps that @grantfuhr is his former teammate and one of his good friends. Am told Gretz is going to golf and get the full first-class experience of our desert, as he should. https://t.co/xgDl9kJtMw— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 11, 2023 Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky will The post Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to drop puck at Firebirds game Jan. 22 at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
'Its next man up' for the Stars on a two-game road trip to New York
With Hintz out for an upper-body injury and Gurianov back, the team adapts to lineup changes. The Stars have been the healthiest team in hockey this season, so missing Roope Hintz (who is out with an upper body injury) could be a bit of a challenge. Because the team has...
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
SAY WHAT - 'DREAM BIG'. What was talked about following a big win over the Blues. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think I blacked out. It was a pretty cool feeling and something you dream of, so it was pretty cool." DUE-ING IT RIGHT!. Duehr scores first...
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames wrap up a two-game mini-series tonight against the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. MT. Based on the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canucks
The Bolts wrap up a quick two-game homestand on Thursday against Vancouver. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 0:31 | GOAL - Killorn draws two Canucks defenders in the corner, but he's able to dish back to Hagel open in front for a one-timer. 4-2, Lightning. 1. 0.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With US Turf
VEGAS (January 10, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 10, a multi-year partnership agreement with US Turf. The local company is now the Official Turf Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. "We are always proud to work closely with those that share our pride in being Vegas...
NHL
Mailbag: Stanley Cup window open for Maple Leafs, Jets; Pastrnak contract
Here is the Jan. 11 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which Canadian team is closest to raising the Stanley Cup? We have seen the Maple Leafs falter every year, the Canadiens make it to the Final and the Oilers struggle to get over the hump in the playoffs. Can you rank all seven teams from closest to furthest away? -- @theashcity.
