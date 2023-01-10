This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss the recent arrest of a suspect in the shots-fired incidents involving New Mexico lawmakers. To this point, no charges in those cases have been filed and state leaders are preparing to return to the Roundhouse. The Panel will also talk through new data from the state Public Education Department showing declining enrollment in public schools over a period of years. Gene asks our panelists if there’s something districts can do to turn that trend around. And for their final conversation, the Line reacts to the opening of a new shelter at the Gibson Health Hub in Albuquerque, months before the planned opening of the highly-anticipated Gateway Center.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO