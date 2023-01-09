WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Start times for the Wichita Falls ISD schools are under review in an effort to save the district money. The proposed changes are for this fall and come as the district continues to consolidate schools and get ready to open two new high schools. Right now, they are on a two-tier system - meaning middle and high schools start and end at the same time, but elementary schools are on a different start and end time.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO