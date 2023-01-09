Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.
newschannel6now.com
Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second caregiver for Athena Brownfield has been arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He is reportedly awaiting his first court appearance. According...
newschannel6now.com
City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers...
newschannel6now.com
Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of 7th Street in Wichita Falls will be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as workers conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of sewer lines within its Wastewater Collections System. City of Wichita Falls officials said the sewer rehab work will be performed in...
newschannel6now.com
Preparing for fire weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County and surrounding areas are entering a fire watch because weather conditions are prime for grass fires. A single spark can start a fire, whether that spark is from a chain dragging under a trailer or the discarded end of a cigarette. Along with dry and windy conditions, the recent drought has caused a lot of dead vegetation, the perfect fuel for wildfires.
newschannel6now.com
Texas Oncology shares patient survey results
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Oncology completed a survey making a connection between the physical and emotional state of cancer patients. 70% of patients said they experienced physical change during and after cancer treatments, leaving a negative effect on their mental health. Dr. Praveen Reddy of Texas Oncology said...
newschannel6now.com
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.
newschannel6now.com
City of Electra implements Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Electra has implemented Stage 1 of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan following the City of Wichita Falls initiating Stage 1 of their drought plan. According to City of Electra officials, Stage 1 restrictions include the following:. (a) Goal: Achieve a five percent...
newschannel6now.com
MSU Texas president resigns
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University President JuliAnn Mazachek is resigning, Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. announced Wednesday. Mazachek will become the next president of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, according to a news release. She previously left her position at Washburn University last...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD high schools to offer online classes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Juniors and seniors attending Wichita Falls ISD high schools will have the option of taking some of their classes online in the 2023-2024 school year. Under this new program, students will be able to take some of their English, Math and History classes online as...
newschannel6now.com
Farmers keeping close eye on drought
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An industry keeping a close eye on the drought is agriculture. News Channel 6 has been looking into the economic impacts as Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch. These next few weeks could be make or break for area farmers. While residents can begin...
newschannel6now.com
WFISD proposes new school start and end times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Start times for the Wichita Falls ISD schools are under review in an effort to save the district money. The proposed changes are for this fall and come as the district continues to consolidate schools and get ready to open two new high schools. Right now, they are on a two-tier system - meaning middle and high schools start and end at the same time, but elementary schools are on a different start and end time.
newschannel6now.com
Windy conditions return this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.
Comments / 0