KOKI FOX 23
Parents of the Bartlesville teen who made threats against a middle school are speaking out
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Parents of a 13-year-old who was recently arrested due to making threats against a Bartlesville middle school, Damion and Cheyenne Pickett, said their son is now criminally charged and in juvenile custody. The Picketts said the threat was verbal and made due to bullying their son...
KOKI FOX 23
Girl, 5, wounded during drive-by shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near Apache and North Yale around 11 a.m. Police said the five-year-old and her family where in a home when several...
KOKI FOX 23
Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees
TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple playground fires have Tulsa police and fire asking for the public’s help
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police and Fire Department investigators are hoping tips from the public will help determine how a playground pirate ship caught fire early Friday morning at Helmerich Park. According to the parks department and Tulsa Fire PIO Andy Little, this is the second time playground equipment...
KOKI FOX 23
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
KOKI FOX 23
Anti-bullying forum and basketball tournament held at Carver Middle School
TULSA, Okla. — On the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders in north Tulsa held a special basketball event teaching children about leadership and the dangers of bullying. The people behind the tournament said they hope it continued and honored King’s legacy of love and acceptance....
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
KOKI FOX 23
New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
KOKI FOX 23
Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: South Tulsa playground burns down
South Tulsa playground burns down A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Brandon Hubbard)
KOKI FOX 23
Teenage racer cleared to leave hospital following crash at Chili Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Ashton Torgerson, a 16-year-old racer who was hospitalized following a crash at Tulsa’s Chili Bowl, was released from the hospital Friday. Ashton’s team, Torgerson Racing, announced the update Friday afternoon. The teenager crashed Wednesday night during the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Race. Ashton’s father,...
KOKI FOX 23
Pizza makers meeting in Tulsa in attempt to break world record
TULSA, Okla. — Pizza makers are meeting in Tulsa in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. Andolini’s is hosting the record attempt that will take place during the TU vs Tulane men’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at The University of Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Planning Office moving back to City Hall
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Planning Department is moving back to City Hall, the City of Tulsa said Friday. The department moved away four years ago when the city contracted with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to create the Tulsa Planning Office. The change up will affect 23...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Ice Bowl held this weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Disc golf players are gathering this weekend to help raise money for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. The Tulsa Disc Sports Association holds its annual Ice Bowl at Chandler Park to raise funds for local charities and bring new players to the sport of disc golf.
KOKI FOX 23
Glenpool gets $44M in ARPA funds to build new wastewater treatment plant
GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool is getting $44 million in American Recovery money to replace its wastewater treatment plant. Residents have been complaining about a foul odor coming from Glenpool’s sewage plant and lagoon. The engineering design phase of the project that will bring a new wastewater treatment plant...
KOKI FOX 23
Michael Sager remembered as the brains behind Tulsa’s Blue Dome District
TULSA, Okla. — Friends, family and members of the Tulsa downtown business community are mourning the loss of 76-year-old Michael Sager, the brains and imagination behind Tulsa’s Blue Dome District downtown. FOX23 met with those who knew him best on Friday afternoon to learn more about how they...
