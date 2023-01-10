Read full article on original website
Is Canadian inflation on a sustainable path to 2%? Essentials offer clues
TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - As Canadian inflation slows, the cost of essentials, such as food and rent, offers pointers as to whether it will return sustainably to the Bank of Canada's 2% target, say economists, as those items are key drivers of inflation expectations.
Freightos and WebCargo report rapid rise in online bookings in 2022
Online booking portal Freightos has seen a rapid increase in the number of bookings it has registered as the platform has continued to add airlines and the industry has continued to adapt to a digital environment. Freightos recorded a 154.3% year-on-year increase in transactions to 668,185 in 2022, while in...
Management change for Lufthansa Cargo’s heyworld
Lufthansa Cargo’s e-commerce logistics startup heyworld will be jointly managed by Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic from February 1. Both will succeed Timo Schamber, who has been managing director of heyworld since its foundation and has decided to devote himself to new tasks outside heyworld and Lufthansa Group. As...
Flexport to cut back “overstaffed” workforce by 20%
Flexport has announced it is trimming the number of staff it employees by around 20% in response to expected reduced volumes following increasingly challenging economic conditions. According to a release on the freight forwarders blog, Flexport co-chief executives Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen issued a note to employees on January...
ACI Europe calls for review of environment permit set to curb cargo at Liege
Airports Council International (ACI) Europe has said a new environmental permit will see cargo specialist Liege Airport lose business to competitors. The association of airport operators called for a review of the environment permit that is expected to curb cargo operations at the Belgium airport – which is already reporting reduced volumes – and see shippers, forwarders and airlines to turn to other airports in Europe.
