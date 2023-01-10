Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Man dies following crash in North Smithfield
(WJAR) — An 84-year-old man died on Monday following a crash in North Smithfield, police announced on Thursday. The North Smithfield Police Department says it responded to the crash on Great Road near school street and St Paul Street. Responding officers say there were two vehicles involved. The driver...
Turnto10.com
Police: Car takes off after hitting boy, 8, in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police say a 8-year-old boy was struck by a car that fled the scene. Police said the boy was hit on Admiral Street Friday night and suffered minor injuries. Police are looking for a gray Nissan Maxima with a female driver. No further information was immediately...
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
theweektoday.com
Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash
A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police
A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
WCVB
One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Northbridge, Massachusetts
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — One person was seriously injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Northbridge, Massachusetts. The single-vehicle crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on Providence Road. The vehicle went over the guardrail and landed on its side in a wooded area. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police respond to accident at I-93 split where car catches fire
“Earlier yesterday morning at approximately 05:00 Troopers from H-7 SP Milton responded to a two-car crash on Rt 24 NB at the I-93 split in Randolph. One of the vehicles caught on fire as a result of the crash. Thankfully there were no injuries. Our members were assisted on scene by MassDOT, Randolph FD and Canton FD.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
71-Year-Old Man Dies Day After Hit By Car In Sharon: Police
A 71-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car at an intersection in Sharon this week, authorities said.Joel Singer was hit by a car at the intersection of South Main snd Chestnut streets just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Sharon Police on Facebook. Singer was later ai…
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Trial date set for next week where teen allegedly stabbed to death Fall River woman
A trial date has been set for next week concerning a teen that is accused of murdering a Fall River woman. Then 15-year-old Heavenly Arroyo allegedly stabbed the victim, Ana Vazquez, at least 14 times in October of 2019 and has been held without bail. She is charged with murder.
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
Missing Brown University student found dead
Jeffrey Schlyer reportedly died after he crashed his bike at a construction site near the Henderson Bridge.
ABC6.com
Central Falls police offer free steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia owners.
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central Falls Police Department announced they are offering free steering wheel locks for owners of Hyundai and Kia brand cars. Police hope to put a stop to the rising numbers of vehicle thefts in Central Falls by offering these locks on a first come, first serve basis.
New Bedford man convicted in fatal Fall River stabbing
Nathan Silva, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
