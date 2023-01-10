ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Man dies following crash in North Smithfield

(WJAR) — An 84-year-old man died on Monday following a crash in North Smithfield, police announced on Thursday. The North Smithfield Police Department says it responded to the crash on Great Road near school street and St Paul Street. Responding officers say there were two vehicles involved. The driver...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Car takes off after hitting boy, 8, in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police say a 8-year-old boy was struck by a car that fled the scene. Police said the boy was hit on Admiral Street Friday night and suffered minor injuries. Police are looking for a gray Nissan Maxima with a female driver. No further information was immediately...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH
theweektoday.com

Woman severely injured in Glen Charlie Road crash

A woman was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Thursday, Jan. 12 after crashing into a tree near the entrance of the Wareham Lake Shores neighborhood on Glen Charlie Road. First responders arrived at the scene at 1: 12 p.m. The woman was the sole occupant...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

71-Year-Old Man Dies Day After Hit By Car In Sharon: Police

A 71-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car at an intersection in Sharon this week, authorities said.Joel Singer was hit by a car at the intersection of South Main snd Chestnut streets just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Sharon Police on Facebook. Singer was later ai…
SHARON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire

(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy