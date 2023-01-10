ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Binance Granted Regulatory Approval to Manage and Trade Virtual Currencies in Sweden

Binance has successfully registered as a licenced financial institution in Sweden, the cryptocurrency exchange company announced on Wednesday. Swedish regulators have approved Binance Nordics AB to facilitate the management and trading of virtual currencies for its nationals. With this development, Sweden has become the seventh member state of the European Union (EU) to grant Binance regulatory approvals. Previously, France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, and Poland have taken a similar decision. For Binance, this marks for an important milestone as the exchange moves forward in its aim to become the most licenced crypto firm in the world.
The Ghost is back in China!

After two years missing from China, I’m back again as soon as I could enter. It has not been an easy trip, and I’m still in transit in Shanghai toward my first destination, which is Qingdao. You may wonder why I’m back here… and well, there are multiple...
Pro-Russia group NoName057(16) targets Ukraine and NATO countriesSecurity Affairs

A Pro-Russian group named NoName057(16) is targeting organizations in Ukraine and NATO countries with DDoS attacks. A Pro-Russian cybercrime group named NoName057(16) (aka 05716nnm or Nnm05716) is behind a wave of DDoS attacks against organizations in Ukraine and NATO countries, SentinelOne researchers reported. The attacks started in March 2022 and...

