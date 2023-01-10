Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
techaiapp.com
Binance Granted Regulatory Approval to Manage and Trade Virtual Currencies in Sweden
Binance has successfully registered as a licenced financial institution in Sweden, the cryptocurrency exchange company announced on Wednesday. Swedish regulators have approved Binance Nordics AB to facilitate the management and trading of virtual currencies for its nationals. With this development, Sweden has become the seventh member state of the European Union (EU) to grant Binance regulatory approvals. Previously, France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, and Poland have taken a similar decision. For Binance, this marks for an important milestone as the exchange moves forward in its aim to become the most licenced crypto firm in the world.
techaiapp.com
Google Says CCI Orders Strike Blow at Digital Adoption in India, Will Lead to Higher Prices
Google on Friday hit out at the competition regulator for slapping penalties for alleged abuse of its dominant position, saying the orders strike a blow at the effort to accelerate digital adoption in India and will lead to higher prices. Failing to secure an interim relief on more than Rs....
techaiapp.com
The Ghost is back in China!
After two years missing from China, I’m back again as soon as I could enter. It has not been an easy trip, and I’m still in transit in Shanghai toward my first destination, which is Qingdao. You may wonder why I’m back here… and well, there are multiple...
techaiapp.com
Pro-Russia group NoName057(16) targets Ukraine and NATO countriesSecurity Affairs
A Pro-Russian group named NoName057(16) is targeting organizations in Ukraine and NATO countries with DDoS attacks. A Pro-Russian cybercrime group named NoName057(16) (aka 05716nnm or Nnm05716) is behind a wave of DDoS attacks against organizations in Ukraine and NATO countries, SentinelOne researchers reported. The attacks started in March 2022 and...
techaiapp.com
US Congress Approves $40 Million Budget to Improve Microsoft’s Military AR Goggles
Microsoft already created AR combat goggles based on its HoloLens product, but it gave soldiers headaches, eye strain, and nausea. Instead of ordering more of the googles, Congress approved a $40 million budget to improve upon it instead. The First Batch of Military AR Goggles. The first batch of military-adapted...
Comments / 0