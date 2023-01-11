Winter 2023 TV Preview: Here Are 35 Shows That Are Worth Watching (Or Catching Up On)

Based on the renowned and beloved video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both travel across the US and learn to depend on each other for survival.

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Graham Greene, Ashley Johnson, and more

When it premieres: January 15 on HBO and HBO Max