ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winter 2023 TV Preview: Here Are 35 Shows That Are Worth Watching (Or Catching Up On)

By Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288f0g_0kA8NGO500

There's a LOT — and I mean, A LOT — of great TV shows these days, so to help with your winter planning, I've rounded up 35 shows that are premiering or returning in winter 2023, aka late December 2022 through the first week of March 2023, that you should mark on your calendars:

Note: This post does not contain shows that started their seasons in fall 2022 and are coming back like Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU , Chicago Fire , Ghosts , and more.

1. The Last Of Us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHjsC_0kA8NGO500

Based on the renowned and beloved video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both travel across the US and learn to depend on each other for survival.

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Graham Greene, Ashley Johnson, and more

When it premieres: January 15 on HBO and HBO Max

HBO

Watch the trailer below:

2. You Season 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwkpN_0kA8NGO500

You Season 4 picks up after the events of Season 3, which featured Joe (Penn Badgley) fleeing his life in California for a European escape, where he wants to distance himself from his "messy" past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, pursue true love. This time around, Joe is a professor in London named Jonathan Moore. However, Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers that he might not be the only killer roaming the streets of London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever's targeting his new friend group of "uber-wealthy socialites."

When it returns: Part 1 on February 9 and Part 2 on March 9 on Netflix

Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

3. That '90s Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYLDD_0kA8NGO500

A spinoff of That '70s Show , the series is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), who is desperate for adventure, or at least a BFF who isn't her dad (Topher Grace). So, when she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds some adventure living right next door in the form of a rebellious neighbor named Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). Soon, Leia meets some friends who make her feel like part of the group, so she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. And, a lot of the original That '70s Show cast is scheduled to make some guest appearances, too.

Starring: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and more

When it premieres: January 19 on Netflix

Patrick Wymore / Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

4. The Mandalorian Season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YH5JG_0kA8NGO500

It feels like it has been forever, but The Mandalorian will finally return with brand-new episodes in March 2023. While not much is known about this new season, it'll pick up after the events of Season 2, which [spoiler] showed Grogu going with Luke Skywalker to complete his training and saying a tearful farewell to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). With The Mandalorian universe expanding, this season will also show the consequences of Din taking off his helmet as he confronts and meets other Mandalorian.

When it returns: March 1 on Disney+

Lucasfilm / Disney+

Watch the teaser trailer below:

5. Daisy Jones & the Six

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HEpY_0kA8NGO500

Based on the beloved novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and produced by Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Jones & the Six follows a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world. The show explores the reason behind their split at the very height of their success and the relationships that came out of this once tight-knit group of musicians.

Starring: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Tom Wright, and more

When it premieres: March 3 on Prime Video

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Watch the teaser trailer below:

6. Outer Banks Season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O442_0kA8NGO500

Following the events of Season 2, this new season of Outer Banks picks up with the Pogues living on a desert island which, for a brief moment, seems like the perfect home. However, things quickly go south for John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, as they, quite literally, run for their lives. Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Stranded far from home, it's the Pogues vs. the world, and the only way they survive is together.

When it returns: February 23 on Netflix

Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

Watch the teaser trailer below:

7. Poker Face

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPM9Z_0kA8NGO500

From director Rian Johnson, Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series that follows Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Stephanie Hsu, and more

When it premieres: January 26 on Peacock

Evans Vestal Ward / Peacock

Watch the trailer below:

8. Ginny & Georgia Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28T7dR_0kA8NGO500

Picking up where Season 1 left off, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 dives deeper into Ginny's (Antonia Gentry) mental health, especially after her discovery that Georgia (Brianne Howey) killed her previous husband in order to protect Ginny. This season is honestly better than the first one as Ginny struggles with learning how to keep her mom's secret while Georgia realizes that keeping her past from everyone is harder than she might think.

When it returned: January 5 on Netflix

Amanda Matlovich / Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

9. 1923

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mX7Bu_0kA8NGO500

The latest Yellowstone prequel series, 1923 , follows a new generation of the Dutton family in 1923, during a time of various hardships including western expansion in the US, prohibition, and the Great Depression, which started in Montana a decade earlier. Similar to 1883 , this series dives into what the Duttons did to survive in order to keep their ranch alive.

Starring: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Timothy Dalton, and more

When it premiered: December 18 on Paramount+

James Minchin III / Paramount+

Watch the trailer below:

10. The Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRXRV_0kA8NGO500

The Watchful Eye follows Elena Santos (Mariel Molino), a young woman with a complicated past, who maneuvers her way into working as a live-in nanny for a very affluent family in NYC. Soon, she quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. But, what they don't know is that Elena has some big and shocking secrets of her own.

Starring: Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon-Michael Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, Kelly Bishop, and more

When it premieres: January 30 on Freeform

Justine Yeung / Freeform

Watch the teaser trailer below:

11. Wolf Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASGVh_0kA8NGO500

Based on the book series by Edo van Belkom and developed by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and two other teens who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious fire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and more

When it premieres: January 26 on Paramount+

Curtis Bonds / Paramount+

Watch the teaser trailer below:

12. Bel-Air Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJAnP_0kA8NGO500

Bel-Air Season 2 picks up with Will (Jabari Banks) at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air. Will is trying to juggle his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of Season 1. This season, we'll see Will and Carlton's (Olly Sholotan) brotherhood evolve as they grow closer, but challenge each other about their differences. Meanwhile, Hilary (Coco Jones) and Jazz's (Jordan L. Jones) relationship will be tested, Phil (Adrian Holmes) balances work and family, and much more.

When it returns: February 23 on Peacock

Casey Durkin / Peacock

Watch the teaser trailer below:

13. How I Met Your Father Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DarUY_0kA8NGO500

How I Met Your Father Season 2 continues Sophie's (Hilary Duff) journey to finding true love as she tells her son the story of how she met his father in the future. Just like Season 1, Sophie is just trying to get through life while navigating the complicated NYC dating scene. This new season will pick up with Ian (Daniel Augustin) showing up at Sophie's gallery show and how that'll complicate her budding romance with Jesse (Chris Lowell).

When it returns: January 24 on Hulu

Patrick Wymore / Hulu

Watch the trailer below:

14. Velma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jy3ZG_0kA8NGO500

This adult animated prequel series brings back the Scooby Doo characters we all know and love. Velma will follow Velma Dinkley and the rest of Mystery Inc. — Shaggy, Daphne, and Fred — before their official formation. With everyone having a crush on everyone else, Velma is a hilarious and brilliant spin on these beloved characters from the minds of Mindy Kaling and Charles Grandy.

Starring: Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Glenn Howerton, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Gary Cole, Yvonne Orji, and more

When it premieres: January 12 on HBO Max

HBO Max

Watch the teaser trailer below:

15. Freeridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sv30c_0kA8NGO500

This On My Block spinoff follows Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz), who are "sibling rivals," and their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor). The four of them are just trying to survive being teenagers until they unleash a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. There's a new core four in Freeridge now as a new unforgettable adventure begins.

Starring: Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson, and more

When it premieres: February 2 on Netflix

Kevin Estrada / Netflix

Watch the teaser trailer below:

16. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHWuy_0kA8NGO500

9-1-1: Lone Star finally returns for Season 4 this January as our favorite firefighters and paramedics get back to work. Picking up after TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos's (Rafael L. Silva) engagement, there's sure to be a lot of flailing from fans of this favorite couple as they get ready to enter a new stage of their relationship. The first promo for Season 4 also teases that "a storm is coming," which can't be good.

When it returns: January 24 on Fox

Fox

Watch the trailer below:

17. Party Down Season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWxfa_0kA8NGO500

Nearly 13 years after Season 2, this amazing cult comedy is back with Season 3 (finally). Party Down will pick up 10 years after most of the catering team has moved on, including Henry (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang finds themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles. Alongside Adam, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles from the OG seasons.

When it returns: February 23 on Starz

Colleen Hayes / Starz

Watch the teaser trailer below:

18. I Hate Suzie Too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3okq_0kA8NGO500

Billie Piper returns with Season 2 of this hilarious and underrated comedy series on HBO Max. In this season, Suzie (Piper) has a new agent, new PR, and a new job — dancing for likes on "Dance Crazee," a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love‚ the public. While battling her ex-husband and with help from her BFF, Suzie must try to keep life as stable as possible for her son all while trying to regain the love of the British public.

When it returned: December 22 on HBO Max

HBO Max

Watch the trailer below:

19. The Flash Season 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207FAB_0kA8NGO500

The original "Arrowverse" era of The CW will officially come to a close after 11 years when The Flash concludes this year. The Flash will come back in February as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash gear up for their final battles in Central City. While not a lot is known about the final season right now, we will see the return of some Arrowverse favorites like Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, David Ramsey as John Diggle, Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal, and more.

When it returns: February 8 on The CW

Bettina Strauss / The CW

Watch the trailer below:

20. Shrinking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l47yY_0kA8NGO500

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, aka some of the team behind Ted Lasso , alongside Jason Segel, Shrinking tells the story of Jimmy Laird (Segel), a therapist dealing with severe grief who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives...including his own.

Starring: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and more

When it premieres: January 27 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Watch the teaser trailer below:

21. Hunters Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2XO2_0kA8NGO500

Hunters finally returns with Season 2 this January for more Nazi hunting. After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who is reportedly hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive consequences for all the members of the Hunters. Jennifer Jason Leigh will also be joining the cast this season.

When it returns: January 13 on Prime Video

Jason LaVeris / Prime Video

Watch the trailer below:

22. Not Dead Yet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgW3u_0kA8NGO500

Gina Rodriguez returns to TV in the new comedy series Not Dead Yet. This series follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described "disaster," who is working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Joshua Banday, Angela Gibbs, and more

When it premieres: February 8 on ABC

Temma Hankin / ABC

Watch the trailer below:

23. Snowfall Season 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwsZv_0kA8NGO500

Snowfall returns for its sixth and final season this winter, and it's sure to go out with an action-packed bang. When the series comes back, it's October 1986, and a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by Teddy (Carter Hudson). The stakes have never been higher, all while Louie has taken over Franklin's role as Teddy's sole buyer, and is creating a competing empire.

When it returns: February 22 on FX

FX / Via youtu.be

Watch the teaser trailer below:

24. Dear Edward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1BtO_0kA8NGO500

Created by Jason Katims, Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (Colin O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

Starring: Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O'Brien, Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno, Maxwell Jenkins, and more

When it premieres: February 3 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

25. Kaleidoscope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEXQW_0kA8NGO500

Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope is a new anthology series that follows a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world's most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals. What makes this show unique is the non-linear approach to storytelling where everyone can watch it in whatever order they choose.

Starring: Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Peter Mark Kendall, Jordan Mendoza, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Soojeong Son, Hemky Madera, and more

When it premiered: January 1 on Netflix

Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

26. The Company You Keep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2miA_0kA8NGO500

The Company You Keep follows Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia), a con man who has a one-night stand with an undercover CIA officer named Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), and now, they are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the "family business" so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families.

Starring: Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, and more

When it premieres: February 19 on ABC

Eric Mccandless / ABC

Watch the trailer below:

27. True Lies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUQSI_0kA8NGO500

Based on the 1994 film of the same name, True Lies revolves around a suburban housewife who discovers her computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, which leads them to saving the world and their marriage together.

Starring: Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion, Lucas Jaye, and more

When it premieres: March 1 on CBS

Alan Markfield / CBS

Watch the trailer below:

28. The Witcher: Blood Origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJzTC_0kA8NGO500

Set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher , Blood Origins depicts the creation of the first Witcher, as well as the events that led to the "Conjunction of the Spheres." It also explores the ancient Elven civilization Xin'trea before its demise. Meanwhile, Geralt's bard Jaskier is saved from a war by the mysterious elf Seanchai where she has him write down the untold legend of seven warriors who went up against Xin'trea.

Starring: Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins-Levy, Joey Batey, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Minnie Driver, Michelle Yeoh, Dylan Moran, and more

When it premiered: December 25, 2022 on Netflix

Lilja Jonsdottir / Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

29. Harlem Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJQmp_0kA8NGO500

Harlem returns for Season 2 and kicks off after Camille (Meagan Good) essentially blew up her career and disrupted her love life. Now, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Meanwhile, Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future, Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery, and Angie's (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn.

When it returns: February 3 on Prime Video

Emily V Aragones / Prime Video

Watch the trailer below:

30. Hello Tomorrow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbMRw_0kA8NGO500

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Jack (Billy Crudup) is a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers. However, his intense hopefulness threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Starring: Billy Crudup, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, Jacki Weaver, and more

When it premieres: February 17 on Apple TV+

Peter Kramer / Apple TV+

31. Will Trent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRO53_0kA8NGO500

Based on the Will Trent book series by Karin Slaughter, this TV adaptation follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and had to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, he's determined to use his unique point of view and excellent skills in solving mysteries to make sure no one is abandoned like he was.

Starring: Ramón Rodriguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, and more

When it premiered: January 3 on ABC

Art Streiber / ABC

Watch the trailer below:

32. The Consultant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrfeK_0kA8NGO500

Based on the novel of the same name, The Consultant follows Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), who is hired to improve the business at the app-based gaming company known as CompWare. While there, the employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question, including their lives.

Starring: Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady, Aimee Carrero, and more

When it premieres: February 24 on Prime Video

Michael Desmond / Prime Video

Watch the trailer below:

33. Night Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnojS_0kA8NGO500

A sequel to the beloved 1980s legal sitcom, Night Court follows Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson), who has decided to follow in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. While seeing a wide variety of cases, she also comes face-to-face with notable former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

Starring: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and more

When it premieres: January 17 on NBC

Jordin Althaus / NBC

34. Carnival Row Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zT4oz_0kA8NGO500

Carnival Row finally returns for Season 2 and picks up with Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by the Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Meanwhile, Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row.

When it returns: February 17 on Prime Video

Julie Vrabelová / Prime Video

Watch the teaser trailer below:

35. And finally, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlXTw_0kA8NGO500

Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches , this series follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who suddenly learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. Soon, she is thrust in a world she didn't even know existed and is tasked with helping keep these witches safe.

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, and more

When it premieres: January 8 on AMC and AMC+

Alfonso Bresciani / AMC

Watch the trailer below:

We can't fit every show into one post, so are there any other shows you're excited for this fall? Which ones should we be watching? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
tvinsider.com

‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works

Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
POPSUGAR

HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"

Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
bleedingcool.com

Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th

Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
tvinsider.com

‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
Deadline

Dave Burd’s Comedy ‘Dave’ Season 3, More Get Premiere Dates At FX

Well over a year after Dave Burd’s comedy series Dave wrapped its second season, FX has announced a premiere date for Season 3. It will debut Wednesday, April 5 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and stream the next day on Hulu. Additionally, Dave will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally. The news was revealed Thursday during FX’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour. Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, in Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But...
Deadline

‘History Of The World, Part II’: Hulu Drops Official Trailer For Mel Brooks Sequel Series

It’s the long, anticipated follow-up! Mel Brooks takes over the introductory duties in the official trailer for Hulu’s History of the World, Part II, the sequel to his seminal film History of the World, Part I. The 8-episode comedy series that stars Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz premieres March 6 with two episodes. Two new episodes will then drop daily, with the finale planned for March 9. “A landmark four-night event!” the trailer declares. Each episode will feature a variety of sketches that take viewers through different periods of human history.  Additional cast includes Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy...
TVLine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer

Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
murphysmultiverse.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Featuring Rick and Michonne, Coming in 2024

AMC has announced that the The Walking Dead spin-off featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will debut in 2024. This spin-off will reunite their characters, Rick and Michonne, onscreen and provide closure to two of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead. The still untitled show, has been described as an “epic love story.” The project was first teased at Comic-Con International in San Diego last summer and was initially thought to be released this year. The series finale of The Walking Dead drew more than 2 million viewers, and while the Rick and Michonne project was originally developed as a series of films, AMC has seemingly changed those plans to potentially recapture the magic of the original series early on. Production on the untitled Rick and Michonne series will begin later this year.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy