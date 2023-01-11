ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview

 2 days ago

This week, singer Gwen Stefani sat down with Allure to promote the launch of her new beauty line, GXVE .

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Spotify

In the Allure piece , the interviewer asked her about the backlash she faced in the 2000s.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

During this time, she had a fragrance collection called "Harajuku Lovers" and often featured "Harajuku Girls" — her four Japanese backup dancers — in her videos. She would also frequently reference Japanese culture in a lot of her work.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty

And because of this, many people — then and now — have used her as a prime example of cultural appropriation.

Oxford Dictionary defines "cultural appropriation" as "the unacknowledged or inappropriate adoption of the customs, practices, ideas, etc. of one people or society by members of another and typically more dominant people or society."

James Devaney / WireImage

So the Allure interviewer asked Gwen what she had learned from it all. But the Grammy-winning singer gave a rather bizarre answer. The interviewer said, "[Gwen] responded by telling me a story she’s shared with the press before about her father’s job at Yamaha, which had him traveling between their home in California and Japan for 18 years."

Jon Furniss / WireImage

Here's what Gwen told the Allure interviewer: "That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline, and it was fascinating to me."

J. Merritt / FilmMagic

After traveling back as an adult, where she was able to more fully enmesh herself in the culture, Gwen said, "I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it.' I am, you know."

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

"If [people are] going to criticize me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn't feel right. I think it was a beautiful time of creativity — a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American culture," Gwen said. "[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures because if we're not allowed, then that's dividing people, right?"

Kmazur / Getty

Some people were perplexed and upset by her comments:

Well, I certainly didn't have Gwen Stefani declaring, "I'm Japanese!" on my 2023 bingo card. https://t.co/6VCOkOYlCv

@nickhautman 03:03 PM - 10 Jan 2023

gwen stefani telling an asian american interviewer that she identifies as japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark cruel world

@tanyachen 07:33 PM - 10 Jan 2023

Not Gwen Stefani referring to herself as a Japanese girl several times in her interview. 😵‍💫 https://t.co/bcPTtjqd2w

@MJFINESSELOVER 05:32 PM - 10 Jan 2023

Gwen Stefani saying "My god, I'm Japanese" is so cringe. @gwenstefani maam. You are not Japanese. You are not Asian like us You are not a minority like us. Being a superfan of Asian culture does not make you one of us STOP

@heysaveas 07:19 PM - 10 Jan 2023

Others defended her:

@PopBase I don’t know who needs to hear this, but we not gonna cancel Gwen Stefani for any forms of cultural appropriation. She did it perfectly and actually included cultured in her music and gave it representation and she will forever be mother for that. Bye

@luimacronne 07:06 PM - 10 Jan 2023

And some wasted no time and memed/made light of it:

Gwen Stefani in that allure article

@fartshopping 05:09 PM - 10 Jan 2023

cant believe gwen stefani just came out as japanese

@ariestrevor 06:12 PM - 10 Jan 2023

You can read Gwen's full interview here .

