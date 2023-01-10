Kraken Game 39 RECAP: Seattle just beats the brakes off of Montreal for 60 straight minutes and wins 4-0

The St. Louis Blues returned home to begin their seven-game homestand on Tuesday, kicking off with their game against the Calgary Flames. After defeating the Flames 5-2 earlier in the season, the two teams will play one another two times in three days. Despite being outshot 28-25 and recording a 42.05% Corsi For percentage, the home team managed to pull away with an overtime victory.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO