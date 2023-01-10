Kraken Game 39 RECAP: Seattle just beats the brakes off of Montreal for 60 straight minutes and wins 4-0

Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Bruins vs. Kraken: How to watch NHL Hockey on Thursday for free
The Boston Bruins will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Jan. 12, and look to continue their four-game winning streak. The game will be at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play and NESN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription or fuboTV subscription. FuboTV offers a free trial and ESPN+ starts at $9.99 a month.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal
Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-3 OT Victory Over Flames – 1/10/23
The St. Louis Blues returned home to begin their seven-game homestand on Tuesday, kicking off with their game against the Calgary Flames. After defeating the Flames 5-2 earlier in the season, the two teams will play one another two times in three days. Despite being outshot 28-25 and recording a 42.05% Corsi For percentage, the home team managed to pull away with an overtime victory.
NHL
Predators receive send-off from own youth hockey team in Montreal
Young players give out high-fives at hotel, in Canada for tournament. The Nashville Predators got a mighty send-off on Thursday. The 10U Preds Select travel hockey team high-fived and cheered the Predators players at their hotel before Nashville's game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The young team...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More
Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA 67'S RELEASE UPDATE ON HABS PROSPECT VINZENZ ROHRER AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED ON WEDNESDAY
The Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League released an update on Thursday on Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer after he was taken to hospital on Wednesday night. "Vinzenz Rohrer underwent a series of evaluations at the hospital and was released late Wednesday night. He is in good spirits and is now resting at home. He will be out indefinitely." The 67's said.
