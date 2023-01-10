ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

UPDATED-White County Sheriff’s Office Investigating School Threat

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. The post also said residents should expect heavier law enforcement presence at county schools until further notice.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, GA
allongeorgia.com

White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia man arrested in murder for hire attempt

CLEVELAND, GA – A Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI for an attempt to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend, as well as home invasion and assault. The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Tornado Watch Issued For White County

(Cleveland)- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch that is in effect until 7 PM this evening for White County as well as Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, and Towns Counties. The Weather Service earlier today issued a Tornado Watch for Lumpkin, Dawson, and Union Counties that is...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man and woman arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jackson County

Two people were arrested in Jackson County Sunday on methamphetamine and fentanyl charges. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder were arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies finding what they called "substantial" amounts of the drugs.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Schools Dismiss Classes At 2:15

(Cleveland)-Due to the threat of inclement weather White County School officials report they will be releasing students at 2: 15 PM this afternoon. This will allow for student pickup or bus routes to be completed before expected severe weather arrives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Seven displaced by Northwest Hall County house fire

Seven people were displaced by a fire at a home in Northwest Hall County Thursday night. Hall County Fire Rescue officials say crews were called to the home on Fran Mar Drive at 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was working inside the building. The two adults and five...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

School Threat Determined Unfounded

(Cleveland)- White County School System released a statement Thursday afternoon updating parents and the community on a situation involving a threat at the Middle School in Cleveland. The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In...
CLEVELAND, GA

