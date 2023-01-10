Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
wrwh.com
UPDATED-White County Sheriff’s Office Investigating School Threat
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. The post also said residents should expect heavier law enforcement presence at county schools until further notice.
accesswdun.com
Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
allongeorgia.com
White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case
The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: More than $6,603 fraudulently removed from bank account; check fraud; mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious/Wanted...
Hall County man arrested after assaulting young girl on Christmas Day, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man received several sex offense charges Wednesday after officials say he assaulted a minor. Hall County Sheriff officials said they received reports that a Gainesville man assaulted the minor on Dec. 25 at his residence on Price Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man and his daughter are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. According to a press release from the agency, Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter, Megan Frix, 26, were found dead Sunday at a home on Evans Drive. Detectives with...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia man arrested in murder for hire attempt
CLEVELAND, GA – A Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI for an attempt to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend, as well as home invasion and assault. The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia.
accesswdun.com
FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
wrwh.com
Tornado Watch Issued For White County
(Cleveland)- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch that is in effect until 7 PM this evening for White County as well as Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, and Towns Counties. The Weather Service earlier today issued a Tornado Watch for Lumpkin, Dawson, and Union Counties that is...
NE Ga police blotter: driver charged in vehicle vs pedestrian fatality, car crash leads to meth bust
We have this morning the name of the man who was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday night in Hart County: Willie Berryman was 49 years old, from Hartwell. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is facing charges. The Georgia State Patrol says Patrick Hickman, 39 years old, also from Hartwell, faces counts that include DUI.
accesswdun.com
Man and woman arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jackson County
Two people were arrested in Jackson County Sunday on methamphetamine and fentanyl charges. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder were arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies finding what they called "substantial" amounts of the drugs.
wrwh.com
White County Schools Dismiss Classes At 2:15
(Cleveland)-Due to the threat of inclement weather White County School officials report they will be releasing students at 2: 15 PM this afternoon. This will allow for student pickup or bus routes to be completed before expected severe weather arrives.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
accesswdun.com
Seven displaced by Northwest Hall County house fire
Seven people were displaced by a fire at a home in Northwest Hall County Thursday night. Hall County Fire Rescue officials say crews were called to the home on Fran Mar Drive at 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was working inside the building. The two adults and five...
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
wrwh.com
School Threat Determined Unfounded
(Cleveland)- White County School System released a statement Thursday afternoon updating parents and the community on a situation involving a threat at the Middle School in Cleveland. The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In...
YAHOO!
Gainesville police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist on Archer Road
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday afternoon involving a bicyclist in the 3500 block of Southwest Archer Road, according to a department Facebook post. The incident took place at 12:50 p.m. in the alley behind Kohl's department store. GPD confirmed the deceased as a 37-year-old...
