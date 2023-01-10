ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Another Georgia Player Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

It's been a pretty busy 24 hours for Georgia football players as the NCAA transfer portal is suddenly filling up with them. With the latest entry, the number is now four in 24 hours. According to DawgsHQ, former four-star linebacker Trezmen Marshall had entered the transfer portal. Marshall has ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken

Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks moonlights as Your Pie pizza chef

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is not the only member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs to dabble in the restaurant game. Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location. Starks’ specialty is the “Mala-Pie,” which includes...
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game

JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aaron Murray puts Stetson Bennett in a class by himself

Aaron Murray believed Stetson Bennett is the greatest quarterback in Georgia’s history. Bennett secured his 2nd consecutive national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The national championship capped off an impressive season for Bennett and the Bulldogs. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA

