Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Related
Preparations underway as UGA gets ready to celebrate the National Champions!
ATHENS, Ga. — Preparations are underway for Saturday’s big UGA Championship Parade on campus. After the parade, the celebration moves to Sanford Stadium where Channel 2′s Matt Johnson found chairs out on the field and the stage being set on Friday. Thousands are expected to fill the...
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock considers future, receivers room in flux
ATHENS —Georgia football is transitioning right before the eyes of its fans with the annual comings and goings of players moving on to the NFL and early signees easing into the program. The transfer portal has added a new dimension, however and fans still aren’t exactly sure what to...
Five Star set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade
5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
Another Georgia Player Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
It's been a pretty busy 24 hours for Georgia football players as the NCAA transfer portal is suddenly filling up with them. With the latest entry, the number is now four in 24 hours. According to DawgsHQ, former four-star linebacker Trezmen Marshall had entered the transfer portal. Marshall has ...
PETA Calls for Georgia Bulldogs To Retire ‘Uga’ Live Mascot
PETA is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its English bulldog mascot, Uga, following the 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday. The animal rights organization sent a letter to university president Jere W. Morehead Thursday, asking him to replace Uga X...
What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken
Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks moonlights as Your Pie pizza chef
ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is not the only member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs to dabble in the restaurant game. Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location. Starks’ specialty is the “Mala-Pie,” which includes...
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game
JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Richt shares how he reacted to College Football Hall of Fame announcement
Former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame recently and shared his reaction to being honored as one of the sport’s most prominent figures. “We hugged and cried and laughed and had a great moment when it happened,”...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray puts Stetson Bennett in a class by himself
Aaron Murray believed Stetson Bennett is the greatest quarterback in Georgia’s history. Bennett secured his 2nd consecutive national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The national championship capped off an impressive season for Bennett and the Bulldogs. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs championship parade forecast: Prepare for chilly, breezy day in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - The weather forecast for the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade on Saturday afternoon looks sunny but chilly. It should be dry for parade watchers. The high on Saturday in Athens is near 48 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night and the wind gusts should weaken. The...
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Comments / 0