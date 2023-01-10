Read full article on original website
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
OpEd: 2022 DEI strives that positively impacted Black women
The unpaid work of Black women is the foundation of this country’s economic and political structures. Despite the significance of our contributions, our work must be more consistently valued and equitably paid. It is a tradition that we must be intentional about how Black women are honored, celebrated, supported, and protected.
How the distortion of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s words enables more, not less, racial division within American society
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is just the latest conservative lawmaker to misuse the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to judge a person on character and not race. In the protracted battle to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, Roy, a Republican, nominated a Black man, Byron Donalds, a two-term representative from Florida who had little chance of winning the seat. Considered a rising star in the GOP, Donalds has opposed the very things that King fought for and ultimately was assassinated for – nonviolent demonstrations and voting rights protections.
J. Pharoah Doss: The biggest display of the bigotry of low expectation
Presidential speech writer Michael Gerson coined the phrase: the soft bigotry of low expectations. Gerson was referring to White progressives who expect less from Black youth because they suffer from the historical effects of racism and poverty. Gerson’s concept was on full display during the early stages of the Black...
