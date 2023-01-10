ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Coinbase lays off nearly 1,000 more employees, blaming FTX 'contagion' and economic downturn

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTsBR_0kA8ASuc00

One of the biggest crypto exchange platforms in the world, Coinbase, is undergoing a massive round of layoffs. Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company will reduce its operating expense by 25% and let go of 950 employees.

In a company email-turned- blog post (spotted by the Verge ), Armstrong said that the crypto market has "trended downwards along with the broader macroeconomy" and that "fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry" contributed to Coinbase's decision to increase its present "operational efficiency" at the expense of jobs.

One of the "unscrupulous actors" Armstrong is talking about is the founder of the now-collapsed FTX , Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud. (Although 2022 saw many other crypto-related bad actors and NFT grifters , to be fair.)

"The FTX collapse and the resulting contagion has created a black eye for the industry," Armstrong told CNBC , saying that there will be "increased scrutiny on various companies in the space to make sure that they're following the rules."

The US employees affected by the layoffs will receive a minimum of 14 weeks severance and an additional two weeks for every year spent at the company. Armstrong also said Coinbase will ditch projects that have a "lower probability of success." More detailed specifics of the layoffs are listed in the company's 8-K filing with the SEC.

According to Armstrong, these "dark times will also weed out bad companies," and "better days" are ahead.

"Progress doesn't always happen in a straight line, and sometimes it can feel like we're taking two steps forward and one step back," he wrote.

The affected staff were all informed by email. In June, Coinbase laid off 1,100 members only four months after its infamous Super Bowl ad. At the time, Armstrong cited over-expansion and economic downturn as the causes.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Associated Press

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

The U.S. economy and stocks face a difficult year — and could even lag Europe

Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu, Deutsche Bank's chief investment officer for EMEA, said she could see Europe outperforming the U.S. in economic growth and capital markets in 2023. Other analysts also told CNBC they believe the U.S. had reached the end of a post-Global Financial Crisis rally. Some early data points do look...
The Center Square

Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
KENTUCKY STATE
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: 2 Tesla models qualify for EV tax credits after company marks prices down by 20%

The team who went to CES is back at their desks. If you missed the barrage of stories — or simply couldn’t stay on top of them — Brian wrote up an amazing CES 2023 debrief. Give that a skim, and you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you didn’t miss anything major as you grab your favorite easy chair and a book to settle in for the weekend. — Christine and Haje.
CNN

Investors are underestimating inflation again

Investors are holding their breath in anticipation of Thursday morning's Consumer Price Index inflation report — arguably the most important piece of economic data so far this year.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy