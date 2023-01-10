ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Michael Lewis

Funeral Mass for 65 year old Michael Lewis of Cadiz, KY will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St Stephen’s Catholic church in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Ky Veteran’s Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation:. St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 17, 2023...
CADIZ, KY
Paul “Robert” Sisk

(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton with Celebration of Life at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Pam Clark Hummell

(Age 70, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday January 14th at 11am at Riverside Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Todd County MLK march, service set for Sunday

The Todd County Laity and Ministers’ Alliance Martin Luther King, Jr. Day services will be Sunday afternoon. The Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa says the march begins at 2:30 p.m. from the City-County Park on South Main Street in Elkton to Todd County Central High School, where the program will begin at 3 o’clock.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Fire destroys Christian County home

Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday night on Crofton Fire Tower Road. Emergency officials say firefighters from Lacy, Mannington and Crofton responded to 7504 Crofton Fire Tower Road about 8:30 p.m. The residence was a total loss., but no one was injured in the blaze. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Lady Colonels Top Lady Tigers for the Second Time This Year

Back on December 10th it was a 72-60 win for the Lady Colonels over at Hopkinsville. Saturday afternoon on Kerry Stovall Court at Christian County High School, it would not be that close. A 56-24 win for the Lady Colonels, that score says a whole lot for me. We reached...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Obituaries Jan. 10, 2023

Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death. She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for...
MURRAY, KY
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man

The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
HRC puts out MLK March inclement weather plan

The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission has put out an inclement weather contingency plan concerning Monday’s MLK March. Officials say they will be watching the weather and if there is any lightning or heavy downpours during the time of the march, then the program will be held indoors at Hopkinsville Community College with the doors opening at 9 a.m. The call will be made concerning the march no later than 6 a.m. Monday morning.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts

Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Judge Sets February Hearing In 2006 Hopkinsville Murder

The attorney for one of two women charged in a 2006 Christian County murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
County Continues Hot Run and Out of State Success

Despite accumulating four fouls and sitting for large stretches of the first and third quarters, Derrell Bateman had twenty plus on Friday night and did not foul out as he led the Colonels to a 69-55 victory north of the border. Christian County scooted up to Evansville to take on...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

