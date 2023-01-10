ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Dolphins prediction: Miami no match for Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend

For all of the playoff rematches defining NFL Wild Card Weekend, no matchup was as hotly contested in the regular season as Bills vs. Dolphins – with Miami scoring a two-point win in Week 3 and Buffalo rallying to win by three in the snow in Week 15. Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps That makes it a bit jarring to see the Bills laying nearly two touchdowns ahead of their playoff opener against the Dolphins, which is on pace for the largest spread we’ve ever seen in the NFL wild-card round. Can Miami...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Get $200 for Giants-Vikings, Sunday NFL

FanDuel is live in Ohio and new customers can get $200 in bet credits when they sign up and bet $5 in the Buckeye State using our FanDuel promo code. No actual Fanduel promo code is needed — just use this link if you’re in Ohio. New York Post readers from elsewhere can use the promo code to place a $5 bet to get $150 in betting credits ahead of the New York Giants vs. the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon in the NFL wild-card round. Follow the links below to learn more about the offer from FanDuel Sportsbook: FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Ohio bettors: Use...
