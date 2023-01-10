ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023

This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants

Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy