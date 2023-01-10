Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From FayettevilleTed RiversFayetteville, NC
Related
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
North Carolina Man 'Happily Shocked' After Scoring Huge Lottery Jackpot
He and another lucky player both matched all five numbers, splitting the over $350,000 jackpot.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
‘Everybody dreams of this stuff’: NC teacher wins $1 million in 2nd chance lottery drawing
A North Carolina teacher collected $1 million Friday from a lottery drawing she won on a second chance.
wkml.com
Kick Butt Tip of the Day for Jan. 13: Get Started Now On Your Dreams
From the founder of Taoism Lao Tzu: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”. – Don Chase’s Kick Butt Tip of the Day is a daily motivational feature designed to give you the inspiration you need to power through your day. Check out all the Kick Butt Tips here.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
North Carolina man wins $182,073 lottery jackpot after buying a $1 ticket
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP0 — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
'You made a difference': ABC11's Troubleshooter story on unclaimed money brings 'torrent' of claims
"Our count of people filing claims for money was up between 2,000 and 3,000 above normal after your story ran"
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
kiss951.com
Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for...
WXII 12
Lucky winner of Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawing could be $1.35 billion richer
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trade your rabbit's foot for a black cat, North Carolinians have a shot at the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history this Friday the 13th. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The current jackpot is estimated at $1.35 billion...
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
Lottery games with the best chance of winning!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot grows again to a staggering $1.3 billion. Your odds of winning: not as large at 1 in 302 million. Here are ways to boost your odds. Play other games. There are several games with much better odds you can play in North...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
Comments / 1