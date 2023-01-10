2023 marks a new year and a new chapter for two outstanding leaders at the American Institute of Steel Construction: retirement!. Vice President of Engineering and Research Lawrence F. Kruth, PE, has spent more than four decades in the structural engineering world. He spent almost 40 of those years at Douglas Steel Fabricating Corp. in Lansing, Mich., where he served as a vice president and member of the Board of Directors. He retired from Douglas Steel in 2015 and joined AISC as the vice president for engineering and research the following November. He’s held that position since then and is succeeded by Christopher Raebel, SE, PE, PhD.

2 DAYS AGO