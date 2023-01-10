Read full article on original website
Rodney Miller Succeeds Bill Lippy as CEO of Fi-Foil Company
Fi-Foil Co. announced that Rodney (Rod) Miller has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). An experienced leader in building materials, Rodney will succeed William (Bill) Lippy and assume responsibilities on January 9, 2023. Bill Lippy has been a significant leader in the industry, notably driving awareness and growth of the reflective insulation sector for 27 years and as CEO has led Fi-Foil to achieve over 250% growth in the last 10 years. He will continue his role on the board and act as strategic advisor for the company.
AISC Congratulates Larry Kruth and Cindi Duncan on their Retirements
2023 marks a new year and a new chapter for two outstanding leaders at the American Institute of Steel Construction: retirement!. Vice President of Engineering and Research Lawrence F. Kruth, PE, has spent more than four decades in the structural engineering world. He spent almost 40 of those years at Douglas Steel Fabricating Corp. in Lansing, Mich., where he served as a vice president and member of the Board of Directors. He retired from Douglas Steel in 2015 and joined AISC as the vice president for engineering and research the following November. He’s held that position since then and is succeeded by Christopher Raebel, SE, PE, PhD.
