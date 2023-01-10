Read full article on original website
metalconstructionnews.com
Kingspan Light + Air and Solatube International Announce New Architectural Solutions Team
Kingspan Light + Air, a division of Kingspan Group PLC, announced the addition of the Architectural Solutions Team, a new group of full-service project consultants dedicated to helping architects and specifiers find the right daylighting technology and integrated design solutions for their next project. Since acquiring Solatube International, the worldwide...
