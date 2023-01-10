LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Purvis James Bourque, 75, who died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Frank Bourque, Kevin Bourque, Sr., Joshua Bourque, Tobies Bourque, Willie Duhon and Kevin Bourque, Jr.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO