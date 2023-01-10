Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
vermontbiz.com
Howard Center welcomes new board member, elects officers
Amanda Peden, a financial planner at Commonwealth Financial Group in Burlington, has been elected to a three-year term on the Howard Center(link is external) Board of Trustees. "Amanda brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion for helping others to her role on the Howard Center Board of Trustees,”...
montpelierbridge.org
Three Possible Site Plans For Elks Club
One of the firms hired by the city of Montpelier to help determine what should happen to the 133-acre former Elks Club property purchased by the city last summer has prepared three conceptual site plans for discussion at the city council meeting Jan. 18, according to Josh Jerome, the city’s community and economic development specialist. The city is now referring to the property as the “Country Club Road site.”
Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation
The teacher sustained a “superficial injury” in the incident, according to Barre City police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation.
Another Hotel Developer Buys Former YMCA Building in Burlington
The former home of the Greater Burlington YMCA has a new owner. Giri Hotel Management, a Quincy, Mass.-based group, purchased the property at 266 College Street early last month, city records show. There's no mortgage on file, but a Vermont Property Transfer Tax Return suggests Giri paid $4.5 million for the property.
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
mynbc5.com
Barre police: High school students shoot teacher with airsoft gun
BARRE, Vt. — Two students at Spaulding High School could be facing charges after one of them allegedly shot a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun on Tuesday. Barre police said the received a report at 2:45 p.m. that a teacher was shot in the back with what was said to be a pellet gun during dismissal, causing a minor injury.
Exhibit shares stories of abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage
Voices of Saint Joseph's Orphanage opens Thursday at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
mychamplainvalley.com
Student accused of shooting airsoft gun at teacher
According to Barre City Police, a teacher was shot in the back with a pellet gun and receiving a surface injury. This happened as school was being dismissed January 10. Police say two students brought airsoft pellet guns to school. Charges could be forthcoming.
newportdispatch.com
Essex Junction man arrested for DUI #3 in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 38-year-old man from Essex Junction was arrested for his third DUI following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Vermont Route 116 and Notch Road at around 9:05 p.m. Police say the vehicle was stationary...
WCAX
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday. Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM...
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg sugar house destroyed by fire
IRASBURG — A fire engulfed a sugar house here on January 3. The property, located in the woods off Route 58, was said by fire department officers to be owned by Rene Desmarais, although tax records show it was more recently owned by Ryan’s Maple Ridge Sugar House, Incorporated.
‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon
A longtime activist and lawyer, Danon, 68, succumbed to a recurrence of endometrial cancer last Friday morning surrounded by those closest to her. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott proposes his 2023 budget adjustment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday morning in Montpelier key house representatives were introduced to Gov. Phil Scott’s Budget Adjustment Act. The adjustment comes at the halfway point of the state’s fiscal year which starts in July, making January the mid-year point. The Scott administration’s proposal includes reallocating just...
WCAX
John Deere signs on to ‘Right to Repair’ agreement
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in our region can now repair their John Deere equipment easier. It’s thanks to a victory in the “Right to Repair” fight against farm equipment giant John Deere. The agreement follows years of lawsuits and complaints and it means farmers can diagnose and fix their tractors and other equipment without using company parts or facilities.
Comments / 0