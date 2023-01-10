ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

njbmagazine.com

AtlantiCare, Cheyney University Partnership Expands Student Learning and Opportunities

AtlantiCare and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s first historically black college or university (HBCU), are enhancing their partnership aimed at expanding student learning and career opportunities. They also also aim to create a more diversified workforce and to achieve greater health equity in communities across the region and healthcare in general.
njbmagazine.com

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to Become Second Major Tenant at NJ Wind Port

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC, through which the company will lease 35 acres of land at the New Jersey Wind Port, in Lower Alloways Creek. Atlantic Shores will initially use the New Jersey Wind Port for marshaling of the 1.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off the New Jersey coast being developed by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1, LLC, which will produce enough clean energy to power over 700,000 homes. The company expects the project to create more than 200 new jobs at the Port.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

After 100 Years Near Waterfront, PSE&G Will Move Electric Equipment

CAMDEN, NJ – For nearly 100 years, the building and its yard full of electrical equipment powered Camden homes and businesses. Sitting near the Delaware River waterfront, it has seen massive change in the city since 1927, including the rise – and fall – of the Riverfront State Prison, which was built next door in 1985 and torn down in 2010. Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park stands in its place. Now, realizing the facility is dated and subject to the risk of flooding from the river in a major storm event, Public Service Electric & Gas plans to turn the 29 State St....
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ  — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy

Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
visitsouthjersey.com

3 Day Weekend Winter Getaway in Haddonfield, NJ

Did you know that Haddonfield, New Jersey was voted by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the best places to live, shop and dine in the Delaware Valley? Historic Haddonfield is known for its exquisite dining, small business shops, delicious coffeehouses and so much more. Treat yourself to a winter escape and adventure to Haddonfield for a weekend getaway!
HADDONFIELD, NJ

