Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
WUSA
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
WUSA
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)
While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
14 little-known facts about Blair Waldorf even die-hard 'Gossip Girl' fans may have missed
The socialite played a significant role in the series but many may not know she's most likely a Scorpio or that she studied famous war figures.
WUSA
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
‘General Hospital’: How Did Kelly Thiebaud Feel About Britt’s Death
'General Hospital' star Kelly Thiebaud opens up about her exit and her character Britt Westbourne's shocking death.
WUSA
Watch 'Succession' Star Matthew Macfadyen as an Embattled MP in 'Stonehouse' (Exclusive)
While fans eagerly await the new season of Succession, they can watch Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen return to his English roots as embattled Member of Parliament John Stonehouse in the BritBox historical, true-crime drama Stonehouse. Ahead of the series' debut, ET has an exclusive look at Macfadyen's dramatic transformation -- this is very much not Tom Wambsgans -- in a clip showing the politician weighing a risky decision that could change his future.
Here's what to viewers can expect to see on '1923' when it returns to screens after its midseason break
The stakes have never been higher for the Duttons and their ranch. Insider breaks down the jam-packed trailer for the rest of this season of "1923."
When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star
Jonathan Roumie's Jesus has a slithering costar in Sunday's "The Chosen" episode - a 16-foot python named Penelope. "We all gasped when we saw her."
WUSA
Shakira’s Latest Song Seemingly Addresses Ex Gerard Piqué's New Romance
Shakira is letting her music do all the talking. The 45-year-old Colombian singer recently released the song, "BZRP Music Session #53," with Argentine DJ Bizarrap -- and fans can't help but wonder if she's singing about her ex, 35-year-old former soccer pro Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué -- who...
WUSA
Chelsea DeBoer Says Leaving 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Show Feels Like 'Huge Weight' Was Lifted (Exclusive)
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are excited to shed their Teen Mom identifiers in favor of being known as the new HGTV stars. The real-life couple rose to fame on MTV's Teen Mom 2, but now they are transitioning into the world of home renovation on their new show, Down Home Fab.
WUSA
Vivica A. Fox Makes a Surprise Cameo in SZA's Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Video
SZA is taking inspiration to a whole new level. The singer released the music video for her hit single, "Kill Bill," and the nod to the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name features a special cameo by the fan-favorite assassin Copperhead, played by Vivica A. Fox. Fox, who played...
WUSA
Carole Cook, Broadway star and 'Sixteen Candles' actress, dies at 98
WASHINGTON — Carole Cook, a stage and screen actor who became a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died at the age of 98. Her husband, actor Tom Troupe, said Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif., just three days shy of her birthday, according to the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets.
WUSA
Ryan Dorsey Says He Still Does Not Have Answers for Son in Naya Rivera Birthday Tribute
It's been nearly three years since Naya Rivera's tragic death, and all these years later, Ryan Dorsey says he still has no answers to "the why's" their 7-year-old son asks about his late mom, and Dorsey says he never will. The 39-year-old actor on Thursday took to Instagram and paid...
WUSA
Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos
The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
Comments / 0