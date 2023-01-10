Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
digitalspy.com
Marvel producer teases Harry Styles return to MCU
Marvel executive Nate Moore has teased more appearances for Harry Styles's Eros, aka Starfox, in the MCU. The singer and actor made a surprise appearance in a mid-credits scene for 2021's Eternals, though hasn't been seen since. However, fans need not fret, as Moore has revealed that more tales should...
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets reveals first look at LOTR star Elijah Wood in season 2
A first look at Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 has been unveiled. The actor is set to join the acclaimed drama for the upcoming season in the role of Walter, a Citizen Detective who is set to cross paths with Misty (Christina Ricci), and challenge her.
digitalspy.com
First look at Marvel stars in new movie adaptation of beloved book
A trailer and first-look photos have been released for Marvel stars Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams' new movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Based on Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name, the comedy-drama follows 11-year-old Margaret (Fortson) as she's uprooted from her life in New York City and moves to the suburbs of New Jersey, all while going through the tumultuous throes of adolescence.
digitalspy.com
New Titanic re-release poster has an awkward hair error
The 25th anniversary poster of Titanic has left the Internet unanimously asking whatever happened to Rose's hair. Earlier this week, Paramount shared a brand new poster for James Cameron's Oscar-winning romantic disaster movie to tie in with a special re-release in 4K and 3D next month. The news was certainly...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Karen Gillan shares first look at new movie
Marvel star Karen Gillan has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. The film, which is directed by Lisa Steen, follows an "aimless millennial" called Louise (Gillan) who ends in physical therapy after drunkenly breaking her hip. There, she makes a connection with an elderly...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Top Gun: Maverick star's new movie
Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro's new movie. Barbaro became a breakout star last year when she starred in the critically acclaimed Tom Cruise epic as pilot Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace. At Midnight sees Barbaro playing a successful actress named Sophie, who's starring in a...
digitalspy.com
Luther movie confirms Netflix release date
Luther is coming back to our screens and we now have the confirmed release date for the eagerly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie brings back Idris Elba's troubled detective John Luther for the first time since 2019 when the final series aired on BBC One. As ever, a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London, but there's one big change: Luther is in prison.
digitalspy.com
Ke Huy Quan explains why The Goonies 2 hasn't happened
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has given his opinion on why a sequel to The Goonies hasn't happened. The actor, who recently picked up a Golden Globe Award for his role in Daniel Kwan's 2022 sci-fi thriller, revealed there had been attempts to make a second Goonies film over the past 30 years — and that he thought it would be the film which would relaunch his career.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Letitia Wright teases big update on Black Panther 3
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers ahead. A sequel to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is "already in the works", according to Letitia Wright. With less than a month to go until her latest MCU blockbuster finally drops on Disney+, which sees Wright's character Shuri assuming the role of Black Panther in the wake of King T'Challa's death, the star spoke to Variety on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet yesterday (January 10).
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Ellie Leach addresses proposal talk after loved-up pictures
Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach's loved-up January 10 Instagram upload had fans pondering whether she was engaged. Featuring her boyfriend Reagan Pettman embracing and soaking up the sun at a mystery holiday destination, Leach can be seen marvelling at him as they enjoy the sunset, captioning her post "love you forever".
digitalspy.com
M3GAN writer confirms "gorier" script following backlash against age rating
M3GAN writer Akela Cooper has confirmed that the movie originally had a much "gorier" script. While the movie has garnered acclaim, there has been somewhat of a backlash over its PG-13 rating in the US, making the movie relatively bloodless. Speaking about the original script, Cooper hinted that a more...
digitalspy.com
Luke Cage star Mike Colter addresses possibility of Marvel return
Luke Cage's Mike Colter is "more than happy" for someone else to step into the shoes of his superhero. Within Marvel's former Netflix Universe, which was made up of Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, Daredevil and their team-up show The Defenders, Colter breathed life into the super-strong Cage for two seasons, before the whole thing collapsed.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale hints at surprising alliance for Kim Tate and Caleb Miligan
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Caleb Miligan receives a tempting offer from Kim Tate next week. Caleb is intrigued when Kim proposes that they should team up during a business meeting at Home Farm. Late last year, Kim announced that she wanted to open up a stud farm. She then...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce teases danger for Carla in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce, who plays villain Stephen Reid on the ITV soap, has teased some danger ahead for Carla Connor. In an upcoming storyline, Stephen and Underworld owner Carla are set to square off as Stephen attempts to return to the textiles industry and a determined Carla lets him know who's boss.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher responds to Diane Hutchinson shooting outcome
Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode (January 11). Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher has spoken to Digital Spy about the future for her character Diane Hutchinson following the show's dramatic siege storyline. Diane was rushed to hospital this week after Eric Foster shot her during the high-stakes hostage situation at the...
digitalspy.com
Gerard Butler and Mike Colter's new movie Plane lands decent first reviews
Gerard Butler's latest movie Plane is an "endearing" yet "clunky" survival thriller, according to the critics. Directed by Jean-François Richet and co-starring Mike Colter, the film sees Butler playing pilot Brodie Torrance, whose aircraft is damaged by an unwelcome strike of lightning as he is forced to emergency-land on a war-torn island.
digitalspy.com
Ginny and Georgia star wants season 3 to go in a "new direction"
Ginny and Georgia's Damian Romeo wants the writers to take his character in a "new direction" in season three. The actor portrays jock Matt Press in the hit Netflix series, and while he didn't have a huge role in the first season, we get to see a lot more of him in season two as he and Abby (Katie Douglas) strike up a destructive relationship.
Comments / 0