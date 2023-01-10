ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indy100

Veteran news anchor signs off forever with truth bomb about media

Longtime news anchor Jim Gardner signed off his final report with a warning to the American people about the way they perceive the media. Gardner, 74, has been the solo anchor for WPVI, broadcasting the 6 pm weekday news and 11 pm weekday news on 6ABC in Philadelphia since 1977. For the last 45 years, Gardner has witnessed and reported on the changes the US has undergone, including every presidential election since 1976.So while signing off his last broadcast on Wednesday, he offered a piece of advice to people based on changes he's noticed lately. "The American free press has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clip

A clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending Andrew Tate has resurfaced, just hours after he was arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking. "They're telling us he's a criminal. Okay: has he been charged? Who are the victims?", Carlson says in the clip of the controversial star in August of this year.It stemmed from Andrew Tate's original social media ban back in August for hate and misogyny, leading the right-wing news host to dub him the "most-censored" man in the world.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Trump attacks reporter after she revealed his 2024 adviser thinks ‘the magic is gone’

Donald Trump has attacked a New York Magazine reporter as a “wack job” after she revealed that a member of his own 2024 campaign believes “the magic is gone” for the former president.Throughout the Christmas period, the one-term president has gone on a series of un-festive rants on his Truth Social platform, fuming about everything from the January 6 House committee report to the US’s southern border and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.In a rambling post late on 26 December, Mr Trump this time hit out at journalist Olivia Nuzzi over an investigative feature she wrote for New York...
Rolling Stone

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and His League of Extraordinary Anti-Vaxxers Sue Media Outlets Over Conspiracy ‘Boycott’

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists have joined forces in a bizarre lawsuit that accuses The Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters of violating 19th-century antitrust laws by refusing to credit bogus COVID-19 conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine misinformation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the most prominent anti-vaxxers and the son of the late Democratic presidential candidate, joined 10 other plaintiffs in a suit that claims the news outlets are illegally boycotting right-wing conspiracy theories by engaging in an industry partnership to fight misinformation.   The nearly 100-page complaint claims that the Trusted News Initiative, started by the BBC in late 2020,...
GEORGIA STATE
Futurism

Journalist Critical of Elon Musk Allegedly Shadowbanned on Twitter

Just days after several space journalists found themselves banned from Twitter for posting images of rockets, several users found that The Intercept's Ken Klippenstein — who had recently posted highway surveillance video of a self-driving Tesla causing a pileup that injured eight people, including a child — was curiously missing from search results.
TechCrunch

There is no ‘Next Twitter,’ and that’s OK

First, though, lest at the outset I seem dismissive of the people who rely on Twitter for their livelihood (freelancers, comedians, sex workers, etc.), I don’t mean that there will be no negative effect on anyone from a valued platform disappearing. Their loss is real, as is that of any other group that ultimately found Twitter to be a suitable tool for their use. I hope these folks find something that works for them.
Daily Beast

Two Reasons Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE to the Saudis

“It’s completely bonkers that you ended up with a situation by 2018 where a wrestling promoter, [WWE founder and reinstated board member] Vince McMahon, was so powerful and so well connected that his business was arguably a national security risk,” ​​said Abraham Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.
Daily Beast

MSNBC Host Scolds Reporter for Using Term ‘Pro-Life’: ‘Not Accurate’

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell and NBC News reporter Garrett Haake had an uncomfortable exchange on air Thursday after the Capitol Hill specialist used the term “pro-life” during a segment. Mitchell was discussing how Rep. Nancy Mace had expressed reservations about GOP abortion legislation in an interview Wednesday. “This...

