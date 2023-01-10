ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KVCR NEWS

In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society

Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
KVCR NEWS

Anti-fatness keeps fat people on the margins, says Aubrey Gordon

Every January, it seems the topics of weight and size come up over and over. New Year's resolutions to go to the gym, to eat differently, to lose weight. They're the kind of conversations that writer and podcast host Aubrey Gordon knows all too well, ones that she says are rooted in anti-fatness.
KVCR NEWS

Roberta Flack's first piano came from a junkyard – five Grammys would follow

At 85, Roberta Flack is still telling stories. For some five decades, Flack captivated audiences around the world with her soulful, intimate voice. She won five Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, and inspired generations of musicians including Lauryn Hill and Alicia Keys. But the musician can no longer sing or speak; in November, she announced she has ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a neurological disease.
KVCR NEWS

What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing

This week, we watched The Golden Globes attempt to make a comeback, learned how to look at art from a new perspective, and got spooked by a fictional high-tech doll who can kill. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you...
KVCR NEWS

'Inside the Curve' attempts to offer an overview of COVID's full impact everywhere

In her foreword to Inside the Curve: Stories From the Pandemic, Jill Tiefenthaler, National Geographic Society's chief executive officer, writes: "The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world." That short first sentence contains a world, as does the book — both literally and figuratively. Visually striking (NatGeo and superb photography have always...
KVCR NEWS

In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock

Are you, like me, chronically late? Do you squeeze in "one more thing" before you leave home, only to lose track of time? Do you frequently show up to meetings or gatherings 15 minutes or more after you intended?. Have you been told by your friends and family that you're...
KVCR NEWS

Why architectural marvels from Ancient Rome are still standing

Ancient Rome wasn't built in a day, and some of its architectural marvels have lasted longer than most of us can fathom - like B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. Consider if anything you've seen built in your lifetime would be standing nearly 2,000 years from now, like the Colosseum and Pantheon. The Romans apparently had a secret sauce, a blend of concrete that was a bit of a mystery until now. Admir Masic is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT. Thanks so much for joining us.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy