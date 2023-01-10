Read full article on original website
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society
Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
Anti-fatness keeps fat people on the margins, says Aubrey Gordon
Every January, it seems the topics of weight and size come up over and over. New Year's resolutions to go to the gym, to eat differently, to lose weight. They're the kind of conversations that writer and podcast host Aubrey Gordon knows all too well, ones that she says are rooted in anti-fatness.
Middle age 'is a force you cannot fight,' warns 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' author
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the author and showrunner of Fleishman Is in Trouble, was around 40 when she noticed that many of her friends were getting divorced and downloading dating apps. Though married, Brodesser-Akner was fascinated by the dating revolution that seemed to have happened in the years since she'd been single.
Roberta Flack's first piano came from a junkyard – five Grammys would follow
At 85, Roberta Flack is still telling stories. For some five decades, Flack captivated audiences around the world with her soulful, intimate voice. She won five Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, and inspired generations of musicians including Lauryn Hill and Alicia Keys. But the musician can no longer sing or speak; in November, she announced she has ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a neurological disease.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we watched The Golden Globes attempt to make a comeback, learned how to look at art from a new perspective, and got spooked by a fictional high-tech doll who can kill. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you...
Amazon loses bid to overturn historic union win on Staten Island warehouse
Amazon should recognize its first unionized warehouse in the U.S., a federal labor official has ruled, rejecting the company's bid to unravel a breakthrough union win on Staten Island. On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board's Region 28 regional director, Cornele Overstreet, dismissed Amazon's allegations that labor-board officers and union...
'Inside the Curve' attempts to offer an overview of COVID's full impact everywhere
In her foreword to Inside the Curve: Stories From the Pandemic, Jill Tiefenthaler, National Geographic Society's chief executive officer, writes: "The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world." That short first sentence contains a world, as does the book — both literally and figuratively. Visually striking (NatGeo and superb photography have always...
For many, family bonds can run deeper than shared DNA
Sirianna Arathi was left out of an important family meeting, one where a couple of her friends, their parents and partners decided she was part of their family – even though she isn't blood related. "I feel so confident in just being like 'this is my family, these are...
Author George M. Johnson: We must ensure access to those who need these stories most
This essay by George M. Johnson is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. It's been nearly 15 months since the first attempt to challenge and ban my book All Boys Aren't Blue from high school libraries.
Girl Guides of Canada renames its Brownies after members share experiences of racism
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch after current and former members said the name caused them harm and prevented or delayed their decision to join. Embers — the new branch name for 7- and 8-year-olds announced on Wednesday -- signifies "potential that's just waiting to be unleashed."
In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock
Are you, like me, chronically late? Do you squeeze in "one more thing" before you leave home, only to lose track of time? Do you frequently show up to meetings or gatherings 15 minutes or more after you intended?. Have you been told by your friends and family that you're...
For the exonerated, compensation is a battle for stability and dignity
Malcolm Alexander's dog, Innocent, is a reminder of the truth he has always believed in: his innocence. The two have been together since Alexander was serving a prison sentence for a crime he didn't commit. A fellow inmate's dog had puppies, and Alexander was allowed to keep one. Alexander ended...
Why architectural marvels from Ancient Rome are still standing
Ancient Rome wasn't built in a day, and some of its architectural marvels have lasted longer than most of us can fathom - like B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. Consider if anything you've seen built in your lifetime would be standing nearly 2,000 years from now, like the Colosseum and Pantheon. The Romans apparently had a secret sauce, a blend of concrete that was a bit of a mystery until now. Admir Masic is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT. Thanks so much for joining us.
