Ancient Rome wasn't built in a day, and some of its architectural marvels have lasted longer than most of us can fathom - like B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. Consider if anything you've seen built in your lifetime would be standing nearly 2,000 years from now, like the Colosseum and Pantheon. The Romans apparently had a secret sauce, a blend of concrete that was a bit of a mystery until now. Admir Masic is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT. Thanks so much for joining us.

1 DAY AGO