Local Foundation Donates $8 Million to Queens Botanical Garden

Queens Botanical Garden Executive Director Evie Hantzopoulos on Tuesday, Jan. 10, announced an $8 million donation from the Joan N. and Norman Bluestone Foundation, a charitable organization headquartered in Jamaica, that will help support the garden’s educational programs and activities. Hantzopoulos was joined by members of the QBG board...
