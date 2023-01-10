Read full article on original website
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Disappointing end to UK space mission as satellites fail to reach orbit
A historic space mission that took off from Cornwall has ended in bitter disappointment after a rocket carrying the first satellites launched from British soil failed to reach orbit and was lost. To whoops and cheers from a crowd that had gathered at Spaceport Cornwall to watch the launch, a...
Vandenberg is ringing in the new year with a SpaceX rocket launch. Here’s how to watch
So far, SpaceX has placed 3,666 satellites into orbit.
AOL Corp
NASA satellite discovers second Earth-sized planet in habitable zone
Scientists from NASA announced Tuesday that they discovered an Earth-size planet orbiting its star's habitable zone. Called TOI 700 e, the planet is part of the TOI 700 system and is 95% the Earth's size and likely rocky, according to NASA, which used data from its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).
Gizmodo
Newly Launched Solar Sail Is on Track to Unfurl in Low Earth Orbit
A new spacecraft could soon be soaring through Earth’s orbit while gently being pushed by photons emitted from the Sun. French aerospace company Gama launched its Gama Alpha solar sail mission to test out photonic propulsion technology, which keeps spacecraft in orbit without the need for fuel. The Gama Alpha cubesat was loaded on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and lifted off on Tuesday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft arrives in Florida (photos)
The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft reached NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 30, ending a nine-day cross-country trek.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rolls out for first launch of 2023
SpaceX has assembled Falcon Heavy and rolled the rocket out to the launch pad for its first mission of 2023. This particular Falcon Heavy – the fifth overall – is reusing both of the side boosters recovered from the rocket’s fourth launch. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2020, Falcon Heavy Flight 4 finally lifted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A pad on November 1st, 2022. The two-year delay was caused almost exclusively by unspecified issues with one or several of the US Space Force-44 (USSF-44) mission’s payloads, forcing SpaceX to store completed Falcon Heavy boosters for more than a year and a half.
Researchers will shoot a projectile at 9,000 miles an hour for science
Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University in the U.S. are currently working toward an experiment that will record something that has never been captured at such a resolution before; the moment of impact when a projectile traveling at 9,000 miles (14,484 km) an hour hits a wall of water, a press release said.
Dead NASA satellite will crash to Earth on Jan. 8
A defunct NASA satellite is expected to reenter Earth's atmosphere on Sunday evening (Jan. 8), but there's little to fear from the 5,400-pound hunk of space junk.
NASA considers Titan hybrid aircraft mission and other visionary space concepts
The US space agency selected 14 projects that are focused on "making the impossible possible".
1st orbital rocket launch by ABL Space Systems fails
ABL Space Systems' RS1 rocket failed shortly after launching on its first-ever orbital mission Tuesday (Jan. 10), resulting in the loss of two small satellites.
Watch SpaceX launch 51 Starlink internet satellites on Jan. 10 after delay
SpaceX plans to launch another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Tuesday (Jan. 10), and you can watch the action live.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites
SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule leave space station on Jan. 9
A robotic SpaceX cargo craft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station Monday afternoon (Jan. 9), and you can watch the action live.
Ars Technica
New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago
Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...
SpaceX targets Saturday for Falcon Heavy launch during triple-launch week
SpaceX has three launches planned for the second week of January as the company furiously moves into the new year.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope finds its first planet – and it is very similar to Earth
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has found its first planet – and it appears to be very similar to Earth.The planet is almost exactly the same size as our own world, and the precision of the JWST means that scientists can be very sure about their observations, they say.It is expected to be just the beginning of a range of planets found by Nasa’s new space telescope. What’s more, it will be able to see those planets in much finer detail than ever before, as the only telescope that is able to characterise the atmosphere of distant planets.For now, however, scientists...
Virgin Orbit Falls Apart
Virgin Orbit has become an also-ran in the race to put people and satellites into space.
The Verge
Rocket Lab sets new launch window for Electron rocket mission
Private spaceflight company Rocket Lab has announced the launch window of its debut Electron rocket mission from US soil. The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission is set to take off on January 23rd, 2023, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia from 6PM to 8PM ET.
