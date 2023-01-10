Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has found its first planet – and it appears to be very similar to Earth.The planet is almost exactly the same size as our own world, and the precision of the JWST means that scientists can be very sure about their observations, they say.It is expected to be just the beginning of a range of planets found by Nasa’s new space telescope. What’s more, it will be able to see those planets in much finer detail than ever before, as the only telescope that is able to characterise the atmosphere of distant planets.For now, however, scientists...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO