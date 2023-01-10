Read full article on original website
IDOI Announces January 15th Enrollment Deadline for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
CHICAGO - The last day of the Open Enrollment Period for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace is Sunday, January 15, 2023. An extra month was added again this year, allowing people more time to purchase health insurance coverage. Federal CMS enrollment numbers show that 332,460 Illinoisians have selected ACA Marketplace...
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
Belt Officially Sworn In For Another Term
SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt was sworn into office Wednesday for another term in the Illinois Senate.“With the start of the 103rd General Assembly, I will continue fighting for the residents of the 57th District,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I will continue to address the challenges facing the people of the Metro East to better their daily lives and I am proud to be their voice in Springfield for another term.”
Illinois Lottery Players' Dreams Of Striking It Rich Breakdown
Illinois Lottery players' dreams of striking it rich are still alive. The Mega Millions jackpot is at a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday night’s drawing on January 13. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina on Thursday became the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after https://apnews.com/article/technology-politics-mobile-apps-united-states-government-indiana-state-200a749e55b352e01580646e21c25c6e">nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company.
Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as https://apnews.com/article/climate-technology-science-business-environment-a1382f938e201c14aec782322c9782f2">the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move...
Pritzker Signs Bill Into Law Outlawing Assault-Style Weapons, Both Sides React
EAST ST. LOUIS – After the Illinois legislature approved and Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill outlawing assault-style weapons, they are officially banned Wednesday morning in Illinois. Governor Pritzker signed the bill Tuesday night in Springfield after the Illinois House passed it earlier in the day 68 to 41.
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was https://apnews.com/article/religion-crime-prisons-7d58da8d30b14acc9f1274f779ddff36">convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in...
