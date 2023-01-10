WHAT MLW REQUESTED OF WWE FOR LAWSUIT DISCOVERY INCLUDING MATERIAL RELATED TO AEW, ROH, NEW JAPAN, FIVE SPECIFIC TALENTS AND MORE

Read full article on original website
SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW
With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Odyssey Jones says his journey back from injury was long and difficult, but this is what made him push through. He says he is coming for Tozawa. Match Number One: Odyssey Jones versus Akira Tozawa. Jones backs Tozawa into the corner but...
IWGP WORLD TITLE MATCH & MORE SET FOR NJPW RETURN TO SAN JOSE
A IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match has been added to the 2/18 NJPW Battle of the Valley Event in San Jose, CA with the winner of the Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada match on 2/11 defending against a yet to be announced challenger. Also, two kickoff matches have been announced...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM LOS ANGELES, FORMER IMPACT STAR DEBUTS
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum 1/11/23. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeared Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. *Athena defeats Zeda Zhang. *The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeat The Trustbusters. *RUSH & Preston Vance (with Jose the Assistant) defeat...
NEW MATCH ADDED TO WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY
WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak has been officially announced for NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, NC. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MLW FUSION REPORT: MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Matt Striker and Joe Dombrowski. Cesar Duran makes his way to the stage. He says MLW came to him for help. They needed him. He saved them from Contra with his wit and guile. Now it is the rise as the proprietor of Azteca Underground. Just you wait.
TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE
For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
KHAN TALKS AEW, MOX HEADING TO IRELAND, NEW MERCH AND MORE
Current Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Kaun is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discusses how he felt winning the championship, The Gates of Agony, working with Brian Cage and Prince Nana in The Embassy and his history with Shane Taylor Promotions in Ring of Honor. He gives his thoughts on Tony Khan buying ROH, working AEW Dark, his Cameroonian royal heritage, why his family migrated to the US, the origins of his tattoos, and much much more.
THE FAUX SAUDI SALE STORY YOYOS THE WWE STOCK, WWE GIVES THE GOLDEN TITLE TO A TRULY BAD MAN AND MORE
After hitting $93.53 early in the day before the incorrect "Sale to the Saudi's 'reports'" were debunked, the WWE stock closed at $89.50, down 74 cents a share. WWE tweeted the following about Philadelphia Eagles All Pro Tackle Lane Johnson, who is a bad, bad man. Titus O'Neil tweeted:. Ron...
SUPERCARD OF HONOR UPDATE, MMA STAR IN ATTENDANCE TONIGHT AND MORE AEW NOTES FROM LOS ANGELES
Tony Khan announced after Dynamite went off the air that ROH's Supercard of Honor would feature involvement from AEW and promotions "from around the world." While the crowd was down from last time they were in LA (their debut, which sold out), we are told the live crowd in the Kia Forum filled in and they had a really healthy-sized 10,000+ person crowd at the show. There was a strong walk up today at the box office.
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) versus Oba Femi. They lock up and Wagner backs Femi into the corner but Femi pushes Wagner away. Wagner with shoulders in the corner. Wagner with an Irish whip and shoulder tackle. Femi with a shoulder tackle and then he presses Wagner over his head but Wagner gets to his feet and Wagner with punches and a short arm clothesline. Wagner with punches to the head. Wagner with a head butt. Wagner with a forearm to the back and a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Wagner with punches and forearms. Wagner with a reverse chin lock. Femi with elbows but Wagner with a forearm to the back. Wagner sends Femi into the corner but Femi with a back elbow and he avoids a splash. Femi with forearms to Wagner followed by an uppercut and a back breaker.
NEW CONTENT ADDED TO WATCHROH.COM
More 2007 Ring of Honor events have Been added to WatchROH.com a.k.a. The Honor Club streaming platform:. Fifth Year Festival-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--February 17, 2007. Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce versus BJ Whitmer, Daizee Haze and Colt Cabana (Street Fight) El Generico and Kevin Steen versus The Briscoes. Jimmy Rave versus...
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
*IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday, and AEW Dynamite is in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles CA. The commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. They do NOT attack each other before the bell, but once the bell rings they are brawling. The crowd is clearly on the side of Page as it starts, but then when Mox has the upper hand, they chant for him. After a big brawl start, Mox and Page work an arm bar that keeps the crowd into it. They go back to brawling into the picture in picture, and the announcer put over that the new barricades are stronger. I think the last thing they need at AEW is more ways for people to get injured.
WWE STOCK SLIPS AMID FALSE REPORTS, STEPHANIE MCMAHON RESIGNATION
WWE has updated its official Board of Directors page to reflect the exit of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon's return to the throne at this link. WWE's stock has slipped today, coming on the heels of Stephanie's exit and false reports of the company being sold to a company out of Saudi Arabia overnight on social media. it opened at $92.50 but is currently at $89.73.
WHAT'S BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S MLW FUSION AND MORE
Scheduled for next Thursday's MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. *Cesar Duran reveals his latest Luchador signing. For more, visit www.MLW.com. MLW released the following:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
RAVEN, KUSHIDA, DARK MATCH & MORE POST-SHOW IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES
The 4/16 Rebellion 2023 PPV will be from Toronto at the Rebel Complex. Raven was working as a Producer for the Hard to Kill PPV tonight and will be doing so tomorrow at TV. No idea if he's in full-time or not. KUSHIDA is working tomorrow's TV taping. The Knockouts...
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES INCLUDING A YETI SIGHTING
Anthem Media CEO Len Asper is sitting in the crowd at Hard to Kill in Atlanta. Ed Nordholm is with him. The PPV is completely sold out and they had to turn away fans who showed up hoping to get in. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is backstage...
REPORT: STEPHANIE MCMAHON, TRIPLE H 'OPPOSED' TO WWE SALE
Axios.com featured a piece on all the rapidly developing twists and turns within WWE corporate over the last week that originated with Vince McMahon forcing himself back into a major role in the company to potentially faciliate a sale. Interesting to note that in their coverage, it is noted, "Sources...
