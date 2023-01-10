Read full article on original website
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW TO HOST DRAGON GATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH IN PHILADELPHIA AT SUPERFIGHT
MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. History will be made as MLW will host the first-ever DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Championship match in an MLW ring at SuperFight. Natural Vibes, consisting of Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu, popped up on the MLW video...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION REPORT: MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Matt Striker and Joe Dombrowski. Cesar Duran makes his way to the stage. He says MLW came to him for help. They needed him. He saved them from Contra with his wit and guile. Now it is the rise as the proprietor of Azteca Underground. Just you wait.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO & MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. Next...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
LA Knight is on the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell podcast. Knight discusses his early days as a fan finding confidence in characters like The Rock, gravitating towards talkers, starting to become a professional wrestler with his early days in Les Thatcher's Heartland Wrestling Association. The SmackDown star discusses being an alternate on the Million-Dollar Tough Enough, his time at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, his drive to get the attention of WWE, his first run in WWE developmental,, what he thinks a Pitch Black match is, facing off with Bray Wyatt and more. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick also discuss the true Latino Heet eat of Dominik, the greatness of Damian Priest, and a preview of tonight's SmackDown .
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAVEN, KUSHIDA, DARK MATCH & MORE POST-SHOW IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES
The 4/16 Rebellion 2023 PPV will be from Toronto at the Rebel Complex. Raven was working as a Producer for the Hard to Kill PPV tonight and will be doing so tomorrow at TV. No idea if he's in full-time or not. KUSHIDA is working tomorrow's TV taping. The Knockouts...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
FULL Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights - Order the PPV Replay NOW!. INSANE Full Metal Mayhem War | Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. Santino Marella DEBUTS as New Director of Authority! | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. PCO RETURNS For Revenge Against Eddie Edwards...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE
For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CM PUNK SHOOTS ON AEW'S RATINGS WHILE RESPONDING TO MJF
MJF posted a picture on his instagram celebrating that he won Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine's Feud of the Year with CM Punk as well as their Most Hated Wrestler of the Year. On the Feud of the Year plaque, he taped over Punk's name and added his own. In the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FORGOTTEN FREE WCW SHOW IN NYC, WHY WWE HASN'T RETURNED TO ONE NY VENUE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Why hasn't WWE run the Westchester County Center since returning to touring?. I don't believe they can. I don't believe the County Center has returning itself since shutting down during the pandemic. I seem to remember attending a free WCW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We open up looking at all the events leading up to Hard To Kill tomorrow. We got right to the digital face off with Josh Mathews presiding over Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. They noted Scott D'Amore was indefinitely after being attacked by Bully Ray. Josh said there's no limit to what Ray does and he feels bad for his wife, Scott and Tommy. Bully said he's in Josh's head and Josh is even admitting it. Josh said that's not going to give him the advantage tomorrow. Ray said he already has the advantage. Ray said that Scott struck him and he's not excused for what happened. Ray said that everything he did was to get Josh to challenge him to a Full Metal Mayhem match, the bout Ray invented. He said he can't go with Josh for 60 minutes as he's a wrestling machine so he's gotten Josh to enter his realm instead. Ray promised he's going to be a three-time champion tomorrow and exited the conversation. Josh said we'll see.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW-KAZARIAN-IMPACT UPDATE
Frankie Kazarian announced during Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill that he had signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. During the promo, Kazarian stated that after wrestling from Impact, he had to decide whether to remain complacent and be with "people he thought were his friends" or push himself and he chose to push himself. The word backstage at the PPV is that Kazarian pretty much told the truth about what happened.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT UK STAR JINNY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Jinny, who wrestled for the NXT UK brand, announced today that she was retiring from performing as a professional wrestler:
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAUN STROWMAN TO HONOR LATE FAN TONIGHT AND MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES
THE GRAPPLER - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: "The Tiger King" searches for new stars!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KUSHIDA HEADING TO GCW IN NYC, WRESTLEPRO ALASKA LINEUPS FOR NEXT WEEK & MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling and former WWE NXT star KUSHIDA will make his GCW debut on 3/17 in New York City at the promotion's return to The Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. St. Patrick's Day in NYC is always a raucous affair, so the atmosphere should be amazing for that show. Homicide has also been announced for that event with more to come.
Pro Wrestling Insider
STREET FIGHT, HAUSER GETS CLOBBERED BY DOUBLE J AND MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded in the Kia Forum in LA right after Dynamite. Our commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. We start in the ring. They lock up collar and elbow and Juice backs Darby into the ropes. Darby breaks quickly, and when they lock up again, Juice gets a waistlock take down. Darby works to hit feet and gets to the ropes for the break. Darby gets a headlock and holds it as Juice tries to shove him off with the ropes. Darby turns it into a takeover, and Juice gets to his feet and hits a back body drop.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY
WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak has been officially announced for NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, NC. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S RHODE ISLAND DEBUT NOW ON SALE, VINCE VAUGHN-AEW, ST. LOUIS RETURN AND MORE
AEW's debut in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday 4/7 at the The Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island is now on sale. The promotion's return to St. Louis on Wednesday 3/29 at the Chaifetz Arena for a live Dynamite broadcast and Rampage taping is also on sale. Add...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW STARS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TOURNAMENT KICKING OFF NEXT WEEK & MORE
Damian Priest and Karl Anderson were backstage at Smackdown tonight. Scheduled for WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati next week thus far is Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day appearing. There will be a tournament to crown the next top contenders for the Smackdown Tag...
