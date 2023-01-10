Read full article on original website
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman
Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale
Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Frankie Kazarian Signs Impact Contract, Apparently Cuts Promo on AEW
Frankie Kazarian has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. Kazarian made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta and announced that he has signed a long-term contract with the company. Kazarian has been under contract in AEW after signing a new contract in...
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
FOX Reportedly Losing Big Money on WWE SmackDown
FOX is reportedly losing money under their deal with WWE SmackDown. A new report from the Wrestling Observer cites a Morgan Stanley analysis that said the price tag for SmackDown could not be justified. FOX paid $196.7 million for SmackDown in the 2020-2021 TV season, and ended up with $134 million in losses. In the 2021-2022 season, FOX paid $208.5 million for the show, and ended up with $145 million in losses.
Braun Strowman to Wear Special Ring Boots on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.
AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results
It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
Kofi Kingston Think Rhea Ripley Will Win The WWE Intercontinental Championship In 2023
Kofi Kingston has a big prediction for 2023. The New Day member and former world champion participated in a video put out by WWE naming some wild predictions for the year, one which included Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more. Kingston’s prediction stand out as he believes that Rhea Ripley will capture the Intercontinental title similar to how Chyna did back in the Attitude Era.
How Much Money WWE Paid Shane McMahon In 2022, Why WWE Board Members Resigned Last Week
A new WWE SEC filing made on Wednesday revealed that Shane McMahon made approximately $828,000 from the company in 2022 for his services as an independent contractor performer. “In 2022, Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by the Company and received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in...
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise
– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
WWE SmackDown Results 1/13/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The pyro goes off as fans cheer and the announcers hype the show. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Braun Strowman vs....
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,529 tickets and there are 647 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
Mike Bailey On Winning PWG BOLA 2023: “PWG Is The Place Where You Go To Become A Star”
Mike Bailey may have been killing it in IMPACT for the last year, but his greatest achievement came this past weekend when he won the prestigious Battle of Los Angeles tournament held by the popular indie, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. The “Speedball” spoke about this triumph during his recent chat with...
AEW Dynamite 1/11/22 Results
AEW invades the City of Angels in what is, on paper, a PPV card. Let’s see what AEW has planned for their California debut:. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. JungleHook vs. The Firm. Escalera de la Muerta for the AEW World Trios Title Best...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/16/2023 (Former Impact Star Debuts)
AEW taped matches for the January 16 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jonnie Robbie and Vipress. * ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Zeda...
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
Michael Oku Reflects On His Recent Showdown With Konosuke Takeshita At PWG’s BOLA 2023 Tournament
One of the most talked about matchups from last weekend’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament was the showdown between indie sensation Michael Oku and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita from night one. Oku spoke about the critically acclaimed contest during his recent interview with Stephanie Chase. Here is what...
