Ontario's Mountaintop Skating Trail Is Back & You Can Glide Through A Twinkling Forest
The trail winds through snow-covered trees and glistening winter landscapes. After dark, the area glows with thousands of interactive lights to make your adventure even more magical. You can glide beneath a twinkly canopy and see dazzling lights adorning the trees. The trail is located right across from Blue Mountain's...
This Winter Park In Ontario Has A Suspension Bridge & You Can Snowshoe Over Trees
You can take a winter walk that you'll never forget on southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge over a forest of snow-covered trees. Scenic Caves Nature Adventures will take you to new heights in Blue Mountain as you follow a 1-kilometre snowshoe trail from a forest onto a towering bridge. The...
Conan O'Brien Lost It Over This 'Star Trek'-Themed Small Town In Alberta (VIDEO)
It's not often that small towns in Alberta gain attention in Hollywood, but TV host and podcaster Conan O'Brien was shocked when he found out about one town's Star Trek obsession. The conversation started when Jill, a fan and guest on O'Brien's podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan, revealed that...
The Vancouver Weather Forecast Looks Wet AF & '60 Hours Of Rain' Is Expected In Parts Of BC
The Vancouver weather forecast is looking like a wet mess, so you might want to rethink your weekend plans. Parts of B.C. will have 60 hours of rain in store, but skiers will be excited to know that the heavy precipitation means fresh snow. The Weather Network (TWN) said a...
Girl Guides Of Canada Have A New Name For 'Brownies' After Concerns Of Racial Harm (VIDEO)
The Girl Guides of Canada have officially announced the name that will replace "Brownies" — soon to be the former term used for the branch of 7 and 8-year-olds within the group. On Wednesday, January 11, the organization revealed the name as well as the meaning behind it. "Our...
