Brick, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down

EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
EATONTOWN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ocean County Man Faces Seven Years in Prison for Brick Stabbing Incident

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 9, 2023, Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on February 24, 2023, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act,
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Respond to Sayreville War Memorial High School Following Report of an Assault

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Sayreville police responded to Sayreville War Memorial High School at 2:18 p.m. on a report that a student assaulted by a suspect brandishing a knife during the assault. The school was put into a shelter-in-place until police were able to determine it was safe to dismiss the students, according to a Sayreville police Facebook post this afternoon. When the police arrived, they found the victim to be uninjured and in the custody of school staff. The suspect fled the area into Kennedy Park. Sayreville officers secured the area and determined there was no longer a threat to school. The shelter in place was then lifted, and police assisted in the orderly dismissal of students from the high school. At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sayreille Det. Matt Kenny at 732-525-5413.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
News 12

Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead

Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park. Authorities say the stabbing happened along Flatbush Avenue where they found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. That victim was transported to a hospital, but...
BROOKLYN, NY
shorebeat.com

Brick Township Dog, Cat License Registration Required in January

Brick officials are reminding residents that dog and cat registration is due in the month of January. All dogs and cats who reside in Brick, aged seven months or older, must be licensed for 2023 during the month of January. A certificate of rabies vaccination must be presented, and must be current through Nov. 2023 for a one-year license or Nov. 2025 for a three-year license. Registration fees are cheaper for pets that have been spayed or neutered, and owners must present a statement from the veterinarian indicating as much to receive the lower fee.
Jersey Shore Online

Local Animals Ready For Adoption

JERSEY SHORE – Local adoption centers have a number of pets available for good homes. Pictured is Ghostbuster, a 1 ½ year old Brindle Pitbull weighing 57 pounds. He would do very well in a dog-savvy home willing to spoil him with toys, playtime, and long walks. A fenced backyard would be best. Children in the house should be 12 and older, and used to dogs. He could possibly live with another dog.
EATONTOWN, NJ

