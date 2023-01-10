Read full article on original website
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
NJ dog owners face charges after leaving 'Coco' outside in freezing cold with no food, no water
The Monmouth County SPCA says "Coco" the Rottweiler was chained up on a concrete pad with no food or water for three days.
Women Charged In Animal Hoarding Case Seek Ownership Of “Personal Dogs”
BRICK – Two women who have been charged for hoarding 180 dogs and cats in a Brick Township home have now asked officials not to put their “personal dogs” up for adoption. Aimee J. Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were charged with animal cruelty and child...
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down
EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
Man Admits Stabbing Victim In Back At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A 35-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to stabbing another man in the back at a ShopRite parking lot, authorities said. Michael Stallworth of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On July 26, 2021, at...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County Man Faces Seven Years in Prison for Brick Stabbing Incident
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 9, 2023, Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on February 24, 2023, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act,
Tips Sought In Fatal Barbershop Shooting On Jersey Shore
Authorities seek the public's help with information about a fatal shooting at a Monmouth County barbershop in 2019.It was the second murder in less than a year at the same location in Neptune Township, authorities said.The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and …
Woman returns from vacation to her car stolen
Stacey Ann Harris parked her 2021 Honda just a few steps away from her home before her trip to Jamaica. When she came back, it was gone.
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
27 horses, at least 1 family forced out of Old Westbury Equestrian Center following raid citing violations
The fire marshal's office called the building that housed 27 show horses a "fire trap" on Monday and gave the owners and trainers 24 hours to get their horses out of the facility, saying it is a fire hazard and not safe.
Police Respond to Sayreville War Memorial High School Following Report of an Assault
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Sayreville police responded to Sayreville War Memorial High School at 2:18 p.m. on a report that a student assaulted by a suspect brandishing a knife during the assault. The school was put into a shelter-in-place until police were able to determine it was safe to dismiss the students, according to a Sayreville police Facebook post this afternoon. When the police arrived, they found the victim to be uninjured and in the custody of school staff. The suspect fled the area into Kennedy Park. Sayreville officers secured the area and determined there was no longer a threat to school. The shelter in place was then lifted, and police assisted in the orderly dismissal of students from the high school. At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sayreille Det. Matt Kenny at 732-525-5413.
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
Man get 25 years to life in shooting death of Tarrytown woman
Cynell Brown, 32, of New York City, received 25 years to life for the shooting of Jessica Wiltse, 34, in Tarrytown.
News 12
Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead
Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park. Authorities say the stabbing happened along Flatbush Avenue where they found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. That victim was transported to a hospital, but...
shorebeat.com
Brick Township Dog, Cat License Registration Required in January
Brick officials are reminding residents that dog and cat registration is due in the month of January. All dogs and cats who reside in Brick, aged seven months or older, must be licensed for 2023 during the month of January. A certificate of rabies vaccination must be presented, and must be current through Nov. 2023 for a one-year license or Nov. 2025 for a three-year license. Registration fees are cheaper for pets that have been spayed or neutered, and owners must present a statement from the veterinarian indicating as much to receive the lower fee.
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
Local Animals Ready For Adoption
JERSEY SHORE – Local adoption centers have a number of pets available for good homes. Pictured is Ghostbuster, a 1 ½ year old Brindle Pitbull weighing 57 pounds. He would do very well in a dog-savvy home willing to spoil him with toys, playtime, and long walks. A fenced backyard would be best. Children in the house should be 12 and older, and used to dogs. He could possibly live with another dog.
Old Bridge man faces drug and weapon charges after months-long investigation
An Old Bridge man faces a number of drug and weapon offenses after a months-long investigation by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Elijah Parker, 35, was arrested in New Brunswick on...
