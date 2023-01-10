SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Sayreville police responded to Sayreville War Memorial High School at 2:18 p.m. on a report that a student assaulted by a suspect brandishing a knife during the assault. The school was put into a shelter-in-place until police were able to determine it was safe to dismiss the students, according to a Sayreville police Facebook post this afternoon. When the police arrived, they found the victim to be uninjured and in the custody of school staff. The suspect fled the area into Kennedy Park. Sayreville officers secured the area and determined there was no longer a threat to school. The shelter in place was then lifted, and police assisted in the orderly dismissal of students from the high school. At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sayreille Det. Matt Kenny at 732-525-5413.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO