Men’s Tennis Opens Spring Season in Miami
TROY, Ala. – Coming off a successful fall campaign, the Troy men's tennis team opens its spring season this weekend with a pair of matches in Miami. The Trojans open against Miami on Saturday before taking on Binghamton on Sunday; both matches will be played at Miami's Neil Schiff Tennis Center.
Troy Hosts Louisiana Saturday in Trojan Arena
TROY, Ala. – The only two active coaches in the Sun Belt to win a Sun Belt Conference championship square off Saturday in Trojan Arena when Troy plays host to Louisiana at 4 p.m. Under Chanda Rigby, Troy has won five Sun Belt regular season or tournament titles over...
Troy Baseball & Softball Fan Day Set for February 4
TROY, Ala. – Troy's annual Baseball and Softball Fan Day is set for February 4 in Trojan Arena prior to the Troy men's basketball game against Texas State. Fan Day festivities begin at 5 p.m. in the arena, and fans will be treated to free food, drinks and posters. Additionally, general admission tickets will be reduced to $5 for the game.
Dominant Defense Keeps Troy’s Win Streak Rolling
ATLANTA, Ga. – A strong defense and a dominant paint presence propelled Troy to a 65-53 victory on Thursday night over Georgia State in the GSU Sports Arena. Troy continues its four-game winning streak with the team's fifth road win of the season, keeping the Trojans (12-6, 4-1 SBC) in a three-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt. Meanwhile, the Panthers (8-9, 1-4 SBC) fall below .500 and last in the conference standings.
Men’s Basketball Heads Back on the Road to Battle Georgia State
TROY, Ala. – Troy continues conference play on the road Thursday at 6 p.m. when it visits the defending Sun Belt Tournament champions, Georgia State, at the GSU Sports Arena. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Trojans (11-6, 3-1 SBC) look to tie their longest win streak of the...
