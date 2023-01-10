ATLANTA, Ga. – A strong defense and a dominant paint presence propelled Troy to a 65-53 victory on Thursday night over Georgia State in the GSU Sports Arena. Troy continues its four-game winning streak with the team's fifth road win of the season, keeping the Trojans (12-6, 4-1 SBC) in a three-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt. Meanwhile, the Panthers (8-9, 1-4 SBC) fall below .500 and last in the conference standings.

