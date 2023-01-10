Read full article on original website
Women's Hoops Runs Win Streak to Five Games with Overtime Victory over Louisiana
TROY, Ala. – The top defensive team in the Sun Belt Conference entered Trojan Arena on Saturday, but it was Troy's offense that was once again the story as the Trojans defeated Louisiana, 85-78, in overtime for their fifth straight win. Troy (10-7, 5-1 SBC) doubled up Louisiana (9-9,...
Trojans Take Win Streak on the Road to Boone
BOONE, N.C. – Winners of four straight, the Troy men's basketball team travels to Boone, where it takes on Appalachian State. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center. The Trojans (12-6, 4-1 SBC) continue their road trip in search of a third straight win away...
Troy Hosts Louisiana Saturday in Trojan Arena
TROY, Ala. – The only two active coaches in the Sun Belt to win a Sun Belt Conference championship square off Saturday in Trojan Arena when Troy plays host to Louisiana at 4 p.m. Under Chanda Rigby, Troy has won five Sun Belt regular season or tournament titles over...
Streak Snapped in Boone
BOONE, N.C. – A tough night from the field and 16 turnovers resulted in Troy's four-game win streak being snapped at the hands of Appalachian State, 58-45, on Saturday night in the Holmes Convocation Center. Saturday's loss for the Trojans (12-7, 4-2 SBC) also breaks a four-game win streak...
Troy Battles Miami in Men’s Tennis Spring Opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Troy dropped its spring opener, 4-0, at Miami on Saturday morning, but the final score didn't indicate how close the match was as the Trojans were tied in the second set of all three unfinished matches. The Hurricanes (1-0) took the doubles point winning on...
Trojans Begin 2023 Indoor Season at Vulcan Invitational
TROY, Ala. – Troy track and field returns from the winter holiday and resume the indoor season with Vulcan Invite hosted by UAB at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday, Jan 14, beginning at 10 a.m. This will be the second consecutive year the Trojans will participate in the meet,...
