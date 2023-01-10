ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
troytrojans.com

Trojans Take Win Streak on the Road to Boone

BOONE, N.C. – Winners of four straight, the Troy men's basketball team travels to Boone, where it takes on Appalachian State. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center. The Trojans (12-6, 4-1 SBC) continue their road trip in search of a third straight win away...
BOONE, NC
troytrojans.com

Troy Hosts Louisiana Saturday in Trojan Arena

TROY, Ala. – The only two active coaches in the Sun Belt to win a Sun Belt Conference championship square off Saturday in Trojan Arena when Troy plays host to Louisiana at 4 p.m. Under Chanda Rigby, Troy has won five Sun Belt regular season or tournament titles over...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Streak Snapped in Boone

BOONE, N.C. – A tough night from the field and 16 turnovers resulted in Troy's four-game win streak being snapped at the hands of Appalachian State, 58-45, on Saturday night in the Holmes Convocation Center. Saturday's loss for the Trojans (12-7, 4-2 SBC) also breaks a four-game win streak...
BOONE, NC
troytrojans.com

Troy Battles Miami in Men’s Tennis Spring Opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Troy dropped its spring opener, 4-0, at Miami on Saturday morning, but the final score didn't indicate how close the match was as the Trojans were tied in the second set of all three unfinished matches. The Hurricanes (1-0) took the doubles point winning on...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Trojans Begin 2023 Indoor Season at Vulcan Invitational

TROY, Ala. – Troy track and field returns from the winter holiday and resume the indoor season with Vulcan Invite hosted by UAB at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday, Jan 14, beginning at 10 a.m. This will be the second consecutive year the Trojans will participate in the meet,...
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy