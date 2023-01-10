Read full article on original website
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to bizarre Ben Simmons performance
Entering Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the NBA’s hottest teams. After a 12-game winning streak was snapped, Brooklyn got right back on the horse, winning its next two games. But in their most recent game, Kevin Durant sustained an injury that will sideline him for several weeks. In Durant’s absence, could the team’s other stars — specifically Ben Simmons — take on more of an offensive role? One game in, things are unclear.
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
NBA trade rumors: 3 new teams that could become sellers for the Lakers
Most fans want to see the Los Angeles Lakers make some kind of trade at the deadline. This Lakers team has shown serious potential in flashes and passing off the chance to improve would be disappointing, to say the least. The trade market has been slowly forming with a deadline...
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Ja Morant gifts gear to Grizzlies fan who had signed ball stolen
Ja Morant reached out to a young Grizzlies fan whose prized basketball was stolen at Monday's game against San Antonio, invited her to Wednesday's rematch and gifted her with a jersey and Ja 1 Nike shoes.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."
Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake. The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.
Brooklyn Nets Make Multiple Roster Moves On Friday
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Yardbarker
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
BBC
NBA: Golden State Warriors thrash San Antonio Spurs in front of record crowd
The Golden State Warriors thrashed the San Antonio Spurs with a 144-113 win in front of a NBA record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome on Friday. It eclipses the previous league regular-season record of 62,046 that watched Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks in 1998. Jordan Poole...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 12: Luka Doncic Gets Double Overtime Victory Against Los Angeles Lakers
Doncic forced overtime twice for the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale On The Mentality Of The Dominant 67-Win 1986 Celtics Team: "We're Better Than You, And We'll Show You We're Better Than You"
The Boston Celtics are a franchise defined by success, they are basketball's original dynasty. In the 60s, the Celtics ran the show, racking up over 10 NBA titles before most teams even have 1 to call their own. Their dominance in terms of winning championships waned a bit as time went on but in the 80s, they won 3 titles in 5 years.
