It’s Almost Here! First-Ever Meadowlands Eagle Festival Sunday Is This Sunday, Jan. 15, at River Barge Park in Carlstadt!!!

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Lodi man was struck by a car after stepping into the lanes of traffic on Route 37, the major thoroughfare that connects the Garden State Parkway to barrier island on Thursday. Detectives with the Toms River Police Department reported the crash occurred at around 9:30 am in the area of Route 37 and River Drive. "The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi NJ stepped into traffic, outside of the crosswalk, and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. There were no signs of impairment on the driver, who remained at the scene,"

LODI, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO