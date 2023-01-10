Jan. 14, 2023 - 7 p.m. Martire Family Arena - Fairfield, Conn. The traditional gift for the 30th anniversary is pearls, and the Sacred Heart University men's ice hockey team got a gem of a hockey rink for its 30th season. After 29.5 years as hockey nomads, the Pios finally have an arena to call their own. Hockey East opponent, five-time national champion and No. 19/20 nationally ranked Boston College comes calling on Saturday night, as SHU opens the Martire Family Arena. Catch all the action live with Randy Brochu and Freddie Coleman on SNY and FloHockey at 7 p.m.

