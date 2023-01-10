ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

SHU To Open MFA Against Harvard

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University women's ice hockey will open the new Martire Family Arena taking on Harvard Sunday Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. Fans at home can watch live on NEC Front Row and on tape delay on SNY at 8:30 p.m. Since the start of 2023,...
SHU Set to Open MFA on Saturday vs. No. 19/20 BC

Jan. 14, 2023 - 7 p.m. Martire Family Arena - Fairfield, Conn. The traditional gift for the 30th anniversary is pearls, and the Sacred Heart University men's ice hockey team got a gem of a hockey rink for its 30th season. After 29.5 years as hockey nomads, the Pios finally have an arena to call their own. Hockey East opponent, five-time national champion and No. 19/20 nationally ranked Boston College comes calling on Saturday night, as SHU opens the Martire Family Arena. Catch all the action live with Randy Brochu and Freddie Coleman on SNY and FloHockey at 7 p.m.
