Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
kurv.com
DPS Investigating Hidalgo County Crash That Left One In Coma
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a weekend crash east of Edinburg that left one person in a coma. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Alamo Road on Sunday night. A Chevy Silverado hit a northbound Toyota Tacoma, causing the Toyota to move into...
KRGV
Auto accident involving Edinburg CISD school bus under investigation
No injuries were reported in connection with an auto accident involving a school bus with the Edinburg Consolidated School District. Police responded to the incident Thursday afternoon that occurred at the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street. A total of 33 students were in the school bus. A different...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
kurv.com
Girl Hospitalized After Being Hit By School Bus In McAllen
A nine-year-old girl is expected to recover after being hit by a school bus in McAllen. The girl was reportedly riding her bike in the 13-hundred block of South 17-and-a-half Street Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a McAllen ISD bus. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and officials say her injuries are not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
BPUB enters phase 2 of Boca Chica waterline project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has entered phase two of its Boca Chica Waterline Upgrade Project with the installation of a 16-inch waterline. The waterline will allow for upgrades closer to the four-corner intersection of International Boulevard. Phase two of the traffic control plan will kick off Jan. 23 and will […]
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
KRGV
Vehicle crashes into entrance of Weslaco hospital
A vehicle crashed into the emergency room entrance at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to Weslaco police spokesman Miguel Angel Martinez. Police declined to release further details, adding that the crash is under investigation. Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
Traffic backed up on expressway near Rancho Viejo after crash
RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle crash on the expressway near Rancho Viejo is causing backed-up traffic during rush hour. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral there were no major injuries involved in the crash. Sandoval said the crash involved two vehicles and is a common occurrence […]
KRGV
KRGV
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
Alton PD make arrest in aggravated robbery investigation
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department said officers have made an arrest in an aggravated robbery that took place Nov. 27, 2022. Edward Navarro Luna was formally charged Monday with the crime that occurred at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Ave., according to Alton police. With help from the McAllen […]
KRGV
Donna woman scammed through TikTok
A Valley woman is speaking out and warning TikTok users to be aware of a scam she fell for. Donna resident Maribel Soto said she received two separate messages through the video hosting app TikTok informing her she won a total of $7,000. Soto was told she had to send...
KRGV
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Los Indios crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. The Los Indios Police Department is investigating after a 76-year-old man died Wednesday in a crash. Multiple agencies responded to Del Rio Street on Highway 281 in response to a black Nisan Altima crashing into an 18-wheeler, according to police. Pedro Reyes,...
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
firefighternation.com
Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool
Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
KRGV
‘This is like a nightmare:’ Cameron County man remains hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on Christmas Day
A Cameron County man remains hospitalized weeks after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged for 500 feet by the car. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is receiving care in San Antonio. Jesus Marroquin’s uncle — Juan Manuel Marroquin — said his family is shocked by what happened.
